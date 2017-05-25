Badeaux inks with Pearl River Community College

Central Catholic High School senior football player Bailey Badeaux said he had many options to continue his football playing career, but when he learned about Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Mississippi, he ultimately found his fit.

“ETB (East Texas Baptist) was a good fit, but when we found out about Pearl River, it fit me perfectly,” Badeaux said after a signing ceremony at Central Catholic Friday. “A small school (and) community. Very friendly, and the main thing I wanted to do was go to a JUCO because I felt like I didn’t grow yet.”

Badeaux said he wanted to attend a school where the coaches could teach him more about football and he could pursue his education.

At Pearl River, Badeaux is expected to play an H-back role like he did at Central Catholic in a similar offense.

“It helps me a lot because it will be fundamentals for me and basics,” Badeaux said of playing in the similar offense. “I really just hope I make the team better, and we do good in the season.”

Badeaux concluded his senior season with 134 carries for 849 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 82 yards and one score.

“I’m excited for him, and it is a big day for him,” Central Catholic Coach Tommy Minton said. “What they’re getting is somebody that’s going to come to work every day, work hard. He’s going to be one of those blue-collar guys on your team that helps build a strong culture of work ethic, attitude. Teams just can’t get enough of those type (of) players."

The first-team All-District 7-1A utility selection competed in various all-star games following his senior season. He played in the NUC All-American Game, the Max Emfinger All-American Bowl Game, the NUC Texas vs. World Game and as a member of the American Football Worldwide Elite select football team that played Ireland’s national U19 team.

“What everybody goes to sleep on a little bit is he’s a sneaky-good athlete, too,” Minton said. “They look at him as a weight-room guy that’s just a hard-working kid, but he’s got good enough athletic skills. He catches the ball really well. All these all-star games he went to, the coaches were surprised at how good he was on the field as an athlete.”

As he prepares for collegiate ball, Badeaux said he would be working on his speed, noting it is hard to accelerate quickly with short, muscular frame.

“I’m kind of slow in the 40 (yard dash),” he said. “If I get that down to a (4.4 or 4.5), I think I’ll be good.”