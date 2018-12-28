PHS alum Jones part of Sooners squad

No. 4 Oklahoma, which features a former Patterson High School standout, will take on No. 1 the University of Alabama in one College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Patterson High alum Mykel Jones, an Oklahoma junior wide receiver, and his Sooner teammates will be looking to hand undefeated Alabama its first loss of the season. Alabama (13-0) is the defending national champion.

The Alabama-Oklahoma matchup will be aired on ESPN at 7 p.m. The winner will meet the winner of the Cotton Bowl matchup between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame contest for the national title Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California. The Clemson-Notre Dame contest will be played Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. in Arlington, Texas.

As for Oklahoma’s Jones, he has played in three games this season and has caught two passes for 37 yards. He had a long gain of 33 yards.

Oklahoma is 12-1 this season with its lone loss coming versus then-No. 19 Texas on Oct. 6. Since then, the Sooners have won seven straight.

Oklahoma is averaging 49.5 points per contest and 577.9 yards per game. Of those yards, the Sooners average 324 per game passing.

Heisman Trophy winner and redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray leads the Oklahoma offense. He has completed 241 of 340 passes for 4,053 yards with 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He is completing 70.9 percent of his passes.

Murray also has rushed 123 times for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His top wide receiving targets are junior Marquise Brown and sophomore CeeDee Lamb. Brown leads the team with 75 receptions for 1,318 yards and has 10 touchdowns, while Lamb has 57 catches for 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman running back Kennedy Brooks leads the Sooners’ ground game with 113 carries for 1,021 yards and 12 touchdowns, while sophomore running back Trey Sermon has 155 carries for 928 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Defensively, Oklahoma surrenders 32.4 points a game and 448.1 yards per contest, including 291.4 per game passing.

Sophomore linebacker Kenneth Murray leads Oklahoma with 140 tackles (64 solo and 76 assists). He has 12 tackles for loss — including four sacks — two pass breakups, four quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery.

Oklahoma redshirt senior linebacker Curtis Bolton has recorded 130 tackles (54 solo and 76 assists). Bolton has added 11.5 tackles for loss — including four sacks — two pass breakups, six quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries.

Freshman defensive end Ronnie Perkins leads the team with five sacks.

Meanwhile, Alabama’s offense is averaging 47.9 points and 527.6 yards per game. Of that average yardage total, 325.5 yards per game are coming through the air.

Sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has completed 199 of 294 passes for 3,353 yards with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions, while junior Jalen Hurts has completed 50 of 67 passes for 755 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

Sophomore wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is Alabama’s leading receiver with 59 catches for 1,103 yards and 12 touchdowns, while sophomore wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has 42 receptions for 724 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Freshman wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has 41 receptions for 803 yards and seven touchdowns.

Senior running back Damien Harris is Alabama’s leading rusher with 126 carries for 771 yards and seven touchdowns, while sophomore Najee Harris has 102 carries for 705 yards and four touchdowns.

Junior running back Josh Jacobs has 94 carries for 495 yards with 11 touchdowns.

Defensively, Alabama is surrendering just 14.8 points per game and 295.4 yards per contest, including just 117 rushing yards a contest.

Sophomore linebacker Dylan Moses is Alabama’s leading tackler with 76 stops (38 solo and 38 assists). He has 10 tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks. Moses also has one pass breakup, one quarterback hurry and one forced fumble.

Redshirt sophomore Quinnen Williams is the team’s leading tackler for loss with 18, while senior defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs is the team’s sack leader with 9.5.