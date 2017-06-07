Shelby Bergeron earns softball honors

Louisiana College sophomore softball standout Shelby Bergeron received several awards following the 2017 season.

Bergeron, a business administration/accounting major, earned American Southwest Conference 2017 Winter/Spring Academic All-Conference honors.

For her play on the softball diamond, Bergeron was named a third-team selection on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III Regional softball team and an all-conference at-large pick on the American Southwest Conference second team.

Bergeron started every game in centerfield during her sophomore season and mostly served as the team’s lead-off hitter.

She batted .349 with 51 hits and a .399 on-base percentage. Her hit total and on-base percentage were tied for second-best on the Louisiana College team.

Bergeron stole 32 bases in 35 attempts, breaking the single-season Louisiana College steals record.

She also led the team in runs scored with 38.

Bergeron had one triple this season and four RBIs.

In the field, she had 55 put outs, three assists and just three errors. Her fielding percentage was .951.

Louisiana College finished its season with a 26-17 record, including an 18-12 mark in American Southwest Conference play. The team’s season ended in the quarterfinals of the American Southwest Conference tournament.