LSU is No. 6 in Amway Coaches Top 25 football poll

The preseason Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2018 records, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and last year’s final ranking:

Record Pts Pvs.

1. Clemson (59) 15-0 1619 1

2. Alabama (6) 14-1 1566 2

3. Georgia 11-3 1447 8

4. Oklahoma 12-2 1415 4

5. Ohio State 13-1 1368 3

6. LSU 10-3 1218 7

7. Michigan 10-3 1155 14

8. Florida 10-3 1103 6

9. Notre Dame 12-1 1100 5

10. Texas 10-4 1038 9

11. Texas A&M 9-4 893 16

12. Washington 10-4 834 13

13. Oregon 9-4 787 NR

14. Penn State 9-4 699 17

15. Utah 9-5 642 NR

16. Auburn 8-5 606 NR

17. UCF 12-1 436 12

17. Wisconsin 8-5 436 NR

19. Iowa 9-4 343 NR

20. Michigan State 7-6 313 NR

21. Washington State 11-2 274 10

22. Syracuse 10-3 227 15

23. Stanford 9-4 200 NR

24. Iowa State 8-5 169 NR

25. Northwestern 9-5 161 19

Others Receiving Votes: Nebraska 152, Boise State 118, Mississippi State 111, Miami 94, Army 91, Kentucky 79, Virginia Tech 64, TCU 63, Southern Cal 47, Utah State 32, Fresno State 32, Virginia 30, Cincinnati 25, West Virginia 24, Memphis 24, Oklahoma State 20, South Carolina 15, N.C. State 12, Duke 10, Boston College 5, Appalachian State 4, Baylor 4, Florida State 4, Houston 3, North Texas 3, UCLA 2, Temple 2, Arizona State 2, Minnesota 1, Mississippi 1, Tennessee 1, Troy 1.