LSU-Alabama football game postponed

LSU’s game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium and Texas A&M’s contest at Tennessee, both on Saturday, have been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the LSU and Texas A&M football programs, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

“Based on the number of student-athletes unavailable due to positive tests, contact tracing and non-COVID injuries, we will not have the minimum number of scholarship players necessary to play on Saturday,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said in a news release. “We are disappointed there will be no football in Tiger Stadium this weekend, but we will always prioritize the health and wellness of our student-athletes. We will continue to follow the league’s protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play.”

It was announced Monday that Saturday’s Auburn at Mississippi State game has been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Mississippi State football program.

“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible, and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”

The Auburn at Mississippi State and Texas A&M at Tennessee games have been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. Because LSU has a game tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12, rescheduling the Alabama at LSU game will need to be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include Dec. 19 as a playing date.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.