Sheriff: Woman jailed after missing court appearance

A Bayou Vista woman was arrested for not appearing in court after being charged with battery on a dating partner, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Miranda Topham, 38, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of battery of a dating partner. She was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

Smith advised that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 44 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Jonathan Ray Beadle, 29, of Southwest Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. on a warrant for monetary instrument abuse. He was jailed and released on a $2,000 bond.

—Juvenile male, 15, of Baldwin, was arrested at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday on charges of disturbing the peace by language. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Corey Edward Jupiter, 28, of Owens Street in Napoleonville, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday on a Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on the charge of contempt of court. Jupiter is being held for another agency.

—Leo Green Jr., 54, of Verdun Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday on charges of turning movements and signals required, stop signs and yield signs, no driver’s license on person and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. He was jailed with bail set at $1,215.

—Devin Marcel Landry, 25, of Chitimacha Trail in Charenton, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday on charges of simple battery, aggravated assault and threatening a public official. Landry was jailed with bail set at $5,000.

—Allen Romar, 49, of Pelican Court in Jeanerette, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled, operating a vehicle not covered by security and operating a vehicle with improper headlamps.

He was released on a summons to appear on May 1.

—Ashlee Allan Miller Sr., 39, of Pine Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension, signal lamps and signal devices, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. He was jailed with bail set at $5,554.37.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Troy A. Jones, 29, of Kemper Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday on charges of obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana. He was jailed with no bond set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported there were no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.