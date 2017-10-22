Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department personnel look into a reported pole fire by a transformer that may have blown.
--Daily Review Photo/Diane Miller Fears
Power outages in area
Sun, 10/22/2017 - 12:58pm StMaryNow.com
Power issues in the Bayou Vista area are being looked into by Cleco and the Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department. As of the time of this posting, Walmart was closed due to outage.
Transformers blowing in Bayou Vista have been reported, including one pole fire according to officials.