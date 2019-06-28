Women accused of fighting at business

Two women were arrested at a Morgan City business after police learned the women were involved in a physical altercation, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Reandra Wenndresse Taylor, 31, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:43 p.m. Thursday on a charge of aggravated battery.

—Constance Nicole Bertrand, 31, of Fifth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:43 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

A deputy was dispatched to a business on La. 182 in Morgan City in reference to a disturbance. During the investigation, authorities learned that Taylor and Bertrand were involved in an altercation, Smith said. Both were booked into parish jail. No bail was set for Taylor. Bertrand’s bail was set at $1,000.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 39 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Rebecca Courville Price, 47, of General McArthur Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:11 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with issuing worthless checks.

Price was located at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse on the warrant. Price was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 26.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 39 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jacob Alexander Rhodes, 20, of Tupelo Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Friday on charges of no headlights and possession of marijuana over 14 grams first offense.

—Jason Thomas Vining, 20, of Louisa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana over 28 grams second offense.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Brashear Avenue and 4th Street. A traffic stop was conducted. The driver was identified as Rhodes, and his passenger was identified as Vining. Both Rhodes and Vining were found in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. They were jailed.

—Heather Ann Spencer, 38, of Bowman Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging her with five counts of failure to appear in court.

Officers came into contact with Spencer on La. 70. A warrants check revealed city court had warrants for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Gregory Williams, 60, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Thursday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Officers responded to a business on La. 182 in reference to a theft. The caller advised a person concealed merchandise valued at $13.07 before exiting the business without paying for the items.

Officers were able to locate the person matching the description walking on La. 182. He was identified as Williams, and he was in possession of the stolen items, Blair said. He was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Georgette Cuvillier, 37, of Houma, was arrested at 10:08 a.m. Thursday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging her with failure to appear for criminal neglect of family and on charges of possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Cuvillier was transferred to parish jail.

—Michael Martin, 36, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:35 p.m. Thursday on charges of simple burglary, theft of medication, illegal possession of stolen things and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for contempt of court. Bail was set at $8,750.

—Lucille Rodriguez, 39, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Thursday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging her with failure to appear for criminal neglect of family. Rodriguez was released on $500 recognizance bail.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Ryan Delahoussaye, 25, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 8:05 a.m. Thursday on charges of violation of a protective order and illegal carrying of a weapon. No bail was set.

—Jeremyah J. Smith, 20, of Constant Street in Lakeworth, Florida, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Thursday on a charge of suspended driver’s license. Smith paid $360 bail.

—Marcus Battle, 44, of Plum Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:06 a.m. Friday on charges of speeding 47 mph in a 35 mph zone and no driver’s license. Bail was set at $473.

—Bethany Cooney, 26, of Rosemary Road in New Iberia, was arrested at 4:36 a.m. Friday on charges of speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone, no proof of insurance, open container, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and DWI first offense. No bail was set.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Tommy Morgan Jr., 29, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia third offense. Morgan was jailed with no bail set.