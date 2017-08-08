Woman charged with prostitution during investigation

A 30-year-old Morgan City woman was charged with prostitution after allegedly agreeing to perform sexual acts in exchange for money at a hotel in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Heather R. Ganaway, 30, of Jupiter Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Monday on a charge of prostitution.

Detectives conducted an investigation into alleged prostitution in the area via an internet site. Police located an individual, later identified as Ganaway, who allegedly agreed to perform a sexual act in exchange for money, Blair said.

Ganaway arrived at a hotel and was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 40 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Cody P. Pearce, 29, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 5:52 p.m. Monday on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle, no driver’s license and DWI.

Officers responded a single vehicle crash on La. 70. Police located the driver of the vehicle, Pearce, who stated that he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the swampy area off of the highway, Blair said.

Pearce appeared to be under the influence of some type of narcotic, Blair said. Pearce was transported to a hospital where he consented to have blood drawn. Pearce also did not have a driver’s license, Blair said. Pearce was jailed.

—Herman L. Sonnier Jr., 49, of David Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.00 and on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with two counts of theft.

Officers responded to a business in regard to a shoplifter. Officers arrived and spoke with management, who stated that Sonnier had concealed items and tried leaving the store without paying for them, Blair said.

Sonnier allegedly admitted to taking the items, Blair said. Sonnier was jailed.

—Tommy L. Harding, 28, of Friendship Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Monday on warrants charging him with probation violation and with two counts of failure to pay fines.

Harding was transported from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center in Centerville to the Morgan City Police Department on city court warrants.

—Whitney Billiot, 40, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:01 p.m. Monday on charges of resisting an officer, battery on an officer, possession of methamphetamine and on a warrant charging him with two counts of simple battery.

Officers responded to a home on Leona Street in regard to a Billiot having active warrants for his arrest. Officers arrived at the home and located Billiot. While trying to place Billiot under arrest, he began to resist and struck one of officers, Blair said.

Billiot was eventually subdued and placed under arrest. Officers also located suspected methamphetamine in Billiot’s possession, Blair said. The location of the home is within 2,000 feet of an elementary school, which is a drug free zone. Billiot was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 40 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Saul Garcilazo, 17, of Todd Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

A deputy investigating a July 27 complaint of trespassing at a home on Hotard Lane learned that several residents in the area had seen a man walking through properties and looking in the windows of vehicles.

Through investigation, the deputy identified the person as Garcilazo and obtained a warrant for his arrest, Hebert said. Garcilazo turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City. Garcilazo was jailed with bail set at $1,500.

—Christopher Lovelady, 51, of Lawson Street in Crowley, was arrested at 4:37 a.m. Tuesday on charges of speeding in a construction zone and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy patrolling U.S. 90 observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the construction zone in the Patterson and Bayou Vista area.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver who was identified as Lovelady. The deputy found that Lovelady was driving the truck with a suspended license. Lovelady was jailed with bail set at $1,250.

—Krislyn Vining, 22, of Two Sisters Court in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:06 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and transactions involving drug proceeds.

Narcotics detectives patrolling U.S. 90 observed a vehicle drive onto the shoulder of the roadway and conducted a traffic stop in Patterson.

Detectives spoke with the occupants in the vehicle including Vining who was a passenger. Detectives received consent to search the vehicle and located a backpack containing two bags of marijuana, Hebert said. Detectives also collected evidence that Vining sold the illegal drug, the sheriff said.

Vining was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. During booking, over $400 in cash was found on Vining, Hebert said. No bail is set.

—Kendyl Russell, 27, of Pattie Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:19 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and THC oil and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives investigating suspected narcotics activity at the home on Pattie Lane spoke with Russell and received consent to search the location. Detectives found marijuana, containers of THC oil, electronic vaporizers, and other items of drug paraphernalia, Hebert said. Following the investigation, Russell was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 23.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.