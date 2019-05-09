Woman charged with meth, heroin possession

A 29-year-old woman was caught with methamphetamine and heroin after a deputy conducted a traffic stop in Bayou Vista, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Kassie Rae Toups, 29, of Nini Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle cross over the fog line onto the shoulder of the road. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and contact was made with the driver and the passenger, identified as Toups.

Consent to search the vehicle was granted by the driver. During the search of the vehicle, methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia were located, Smith said. Toups was transported to the St. Mary Parish jail with no bail set.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 49 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Robert Jeremy Ballance, 35, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect of family. Ballance was located at the Morgan City jail on the active warrant. He was jailed with bail set at $27,366.87.

—Robert J. Gould, 20, of Frances Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Morgan City due to a lane violation. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Gould, gave consent to search the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, deputies located a burnt marijuana cigarette in the ashtray, Smith said. Gould was issued a summons to appear in court Aug. 28.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 34 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Chad Michael Travis, 47, of Nicholas Road in Boyce, was arrested at 4:37 a.m. Thursday on charges of improper lane usage and possession of methamphetamine, buprenorphine/naloxone and oxycodone.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 for a traffic violation and identified the driver as Travis. During the traffic investigation, the officer found Travis in possession of suspected methamphetamine, buprenorphine/naloxone and oxycodone, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Ethan M. Mensman, 21, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court. Mensman was located at St. Mary Parish jail and arrested on a city court warrant. He was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.