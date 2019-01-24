Woman charged with distributing meth

A 33-year-old Berwick woman was charged with distribution of methamphetamine, among other charges, stemming from a December 2018 incident, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Rachel Fabre, 33, of Palmer Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant on charges of driver must be licensed, following vehicles, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of alprazolam, possession of clonazepam and possession of marijuana.

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section were patrolling the area of Patterson when they observed a vehicle driven by Fabre who held an active warrant for her arrest. The warrant stems from a Dec. 10, 2018, incident in which a traffic stop involving Fabre spawned an investigation, which resulted in the warrant being issued for her arrest. Fabre was jailed with no bail set.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 38 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Kevin Dore, 21, of David Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a business in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with business personnel who stated that an employee performed a service on his personal equipment and charged it to the business without permission.

The deputy made contact with Dore and during the investigation, Dore admitted that he had committed the offense, Smith said. Dore was released on a summons to appear in court April 4.

—Surface Dural, 33, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday on charges of no headlights, driving under suspension, and on an active warrant for failure to appear on charges of speeding and fail to honor a written promise to appear.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a vehicle traveling east towards Siracusaville with a non-operable headlight. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Dural. Through the stop, the deputy learned that Dural’s license was suspended and that there was an active warrant for his arrest. Dural was booked into jail and then released on $1,615 bail.

—Dustin Boudreaux, 28, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with unauthorized use of a movable.

A deputy located Boudreaux at a home on Third Street in Berwick and advised him of a warrant for his arrest. The warrant stems from a Jan. 7 incident in which a business had equipment missing from the business. Investigators learned that the equipment was moved to a location by Boudreaux, the sheriff said. Boudreaux was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 28 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Shawn M. Taylor, 40, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. Taylor was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Taylor was jailed.

—Bailon O. Rico, 29, of Balch Springs, Texas, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

—Angel O. Jimenez, 32, of Balch Springs, Texas, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Thursday on charges of no driver’s license and possession of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

An officer in the area of La. 70 near Brashear Avenue observed a vehicle parked partially in the roadway. The officer approached the vehicle and noticed two individuals asleep inside. The officer made contact with the driver identified as Jimenez, who didn’t have a driver’s license, Blair said.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Rico. The officer also noticed open containers of alcohol, Blair said. Both Jimenez and Rico were jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.