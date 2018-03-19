Woman accused of stealing over $6K worth of items

A 48-year-old Bayou L’Ourse woman was booked into jail after allegedly stealing items worth over $6,000 from an individual in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Tina D. Stelly, 48, of Landry Lane in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Friday on warrants charging her with theft of $5,000 to $25,000 and two counts of failure to appear for arraignment.

Stelly was located and arrested at the police department on police and city court warrants. The police warrants stem from a Dec. 20, 2017, investigation when Stelly allegedly took items valued at over $6,000 from the victim, Blair said.

Police found evidence linking Stelly to the crime. Warrants were prepared for Stelly’s arrest, Blair said. Stelly was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 89 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Zamir X. Byrd, 24, of La. 70 in Pierre Part, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and possession of hydrocodone.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle at a business in the area of La. 182 that had a strong odor of marijuana emitting from it. A stop was initiated, and Byrd was identified as an occupant.

Byrd was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. While in transport to jail, Byrd allegedly attempted to discard items in the rear of the police unit to avoid detection, Blair said. The officer located suspected hydrocodone that Byrd was attempting to discard, Blair said. Byrd was jailed.

—Jared P. Loupe, 40, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:51 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of hydrocodone, driving under suspension and improper lane usage.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner swerving from lane to lane in the area of La. 182. A stop was initiated, and Loupe, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Loupe was also in possession of suspected hydrocodone, Blair said. Loupe was jailed.

—Kacy L. Norman, 32, of Nevada Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for trial. Norman was located and arrested in the area of Onstead Street on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Norman was jailed.

—Michael J. Voisan, 53, of Pharr Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:44 p.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense, improper lane usage and open container of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of U.S. 90 in an erratic manner swerving from lane to lane on the roadway. A stop was initiated, and Voisan, the driver, was in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Voisan performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was also in possession of open alcoholic beverages in the motor vehicle, Blair said.

Voisan registered 0.167 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Voisan was jailed.

—Brian R. Hopp, 47, of Drakewood Drive in Sugar Land, Texas, was arrested at 2:38 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense, improper lane usage and battery on an officer.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in an erratic manner, swerving from lane to lane. A stop was initiated, and Hopp, the driver, was in an intoxicated state, Blair said.

Hopp performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Hopp was taken to jail for chemical testing and allegedly became aggressive with officers and struck an officer, Blair said. Hopp was jailed.

—Johnathon Priestley, 24, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Sunday on a charge of introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Correctional officers with at the jail were escorting trustees during their daily duties. While doing so, a correctional officer saw Priestley retrieve a can of tobacco in the area and conceal it in his uniform, Blair said. Once in the jail the tobacco was retrieved, Blair said. Priestley was booked on the charge.

—Micah Soileau, 20, of Joey Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Sunday on a charge of criminal damage to property.

Correctional officers responded to the cell block of the jail in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Soileau was identified as the person involved. Soileau was being escorted to a holding cell when he damaged property belonging to the jail, Blair said. Soileau was booked on the charge.

—Milton, M. Enriquez, 34, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Sunday on charges of no driver’s license and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle negotiate an improper turn in the area of Brashear Avenue. A stop was initiated, and Enriquez, the driver, did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Enriquez was jailed.

—Jane G. Landry, 48, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers encountered a vehicle in the area of La. 70 where Landry was identified as the driver. Landry displayed signs of nervousness, and the K-9 unit was used in the investigation, Blair said.

K-9 Lady alerted to the presence of narcotic odor in the vehicle. Landry was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Landry was jailed.

—Neely S. Madise, 33, of Union Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3 a.m. Monday on charges of DWI first offense, driving under suspension and stopping, standing or parking prohibited.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle stopped in the middle of Apple Street. A stop was initiated, and Madise, the driver, was in an intoxicated state and had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Madise performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.156 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Madise was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 103 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Daryl Walker, 22, of Riverview Street in Redford, Michigan, was arrested at 11:29 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana.

—Aaron Toles, 22, of Vaughn Street in Detroit, was arrested at 11:29 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana.

A deputy investigating a suspicious vehicle on La. 182 in Amelia made contact with the driver and a passenger in Morgan City and identified them as Walker and Toles. The deputy located bags of marijuana and found evidence that the marijuana belonged to both men, Anslum said. Walker and Toles were jailed and later released on $2,000 bails.

—Eddie Caldwell, 55, of Paul Frederick Drive in Luling, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft. A deputy responded to a call for service regarding shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy located the suspect leaving the store and detained him.

The deputy found evidence that Caldwell concealed items and attempted to leave the store without paying for the merchandise, Anslum said. Caldwell was jailed and then released on a summons to appear in court May 30.

—Delton Williams, 36, of Emy Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 6:39 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with second-degree battery involving domestic violence and cruelty to a juvenile.

In August 2017, a deputy investigated a call for service regarding a battery. The deputy found evidence that Williams struck a teenage boy in the face, causing an injury, Anslum said.

The deputy obtained a warrant for Williams’ arrest. Williams was located at his home on the warrant and jailed with no bail set.

—Lacey Yates, 34, of Cypress Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Sunday on a charge of criminal trespass.

A deputy responded to a call for service about a trespasser at a residence on Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista. The deputy made contact with Yates who had been previously told by another sheriff’s deputy that she was not allowed on the property, Anslum said. Yates was jailed with bail set at $1,000.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Anderson E. Singleton, 52, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:26 a.m. Saturday on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and theft. No bail was set yet.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Natalie Legnon, 28, of Texas Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:06 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with probation violation. Legnon posted bail.