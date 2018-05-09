Woman accused of leaving toddler unattended

A Morgan City woman has been charged with child desertion after leaving a 1-year-old child unattended in October 2017, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Suyapa Gutierrez, 37, of Patton Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with child desertion.

Gutierrez was located and arrested at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from an Oct. 3, 2017, investigation when officers responded to the area of Patton Street in regard to a 1-year-old child walking in the area unattended, Blair said.

Officers arrived and secured the safety of the child. Gutierrez was identified as the parent of the child. Gutierrez alleged that the child was with the baby sitter but could not provide officers with any information of who the baby sitter was, Blair said.

The investigation continued, and a warrant was prepared for Gutierrez’s arrest. Gutierrez was jailed.

Blair reported the following arrests:

—Samuel P. Gary, 27, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:16 a.m. Tuesday on charges of theft less than $1,000 and resisting an officer.

Patrol officers responded to a local establishment in the area of Fifth Street in regard to a shoplifter. Officers arrived when Gary was identified. Gary allegedly took merchandise valued at $7.15 without paying for it, Blair said.

Gary then fled the store and was located a short time later in the area of Egle Street. While attempting to take Gary into custody he fled on foot. He was apprehended after a short chase with officers. Gary was jailed.

—Abram M. Granger, 19, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with criminal damage to property and simple battery.

Granger was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from a May 3 investigation when they responded to the area of Freret Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Granger was identified as one of the people involved. Granger allegedly damaged property belonging to the victim and struck the victim during an altercation, Blair said.

Granger had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Granger’s arrest. Granger was jailed.

—David T. Francois, 46, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, resisting an officer and criminal trespassing.

Narcotics division investigators observed Francois in the area of Robin Street. Investigators had knowledge that Francois was barred from entering housing authority property from an incident that had occurred the prior day, Blair said.

A stop was initiated when Francois fled on a bike. He was seen discarding a cellophane bag that was later recovered and contained suspected marijuana, Blair said. Francois was apprehended after a short chase and taken into custody. Francois was jailed.

—Carl W. Allen Jr., 26, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment. Allen was located and arrested in the area of Robin Street on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Allen was jailed.

—Eric W. Robertson, 54, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with failure to appear for trial and possession of crack cocaine.

Robertson was located and arrested in the area of Mount Street on city court and police warrants. The police warrant stems from an Oct. 9, 2017, investigation when officers encountered Robertson in the area of Mount Street after observing a hand-to-hand transaction, Blair said.

Robertson was in possession of suspected crack cocaine, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Robertson’s arrest. Robertson was jailed.

—Peter E. Grogan Jr., 39, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with forgery and bank fraud.

Grogan was located and arrested in the area of Duke Street on warrants. The warrants stem from a May 1 investigation when officers responded to the front lobby of the police department in regard to a theft. Officers arrived when Grogan was identified as a suspect in the complaint.

Grogan allegedly took a check belonging to the victim and used it to purchase items at a business in the area of La. 182 in the amount of $129.76. Video surveillance positively identified Grogan as the person who purchased the items, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Grogan’s arrest. Grogan was jailed.

—Raven Piggot, 24, of Robin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with possession of quetiapine furmarate.

Piggot was located and arrested in the area of Robin Street on a warrant. The warrant stems from an April 4 incident when officers initiated a stop on a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner. Piggot was identified as the driver and found in possession of suspected quetiapine furmarate, Blair said.

The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Piggot’s arrest. Piggot was jailed.

—David T. Francois, 46, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Monday on charges of resisting an officer and improper equipment.

Narcotics division investigators were in the area of La. 70 when they observed a person exit Brownell Homes on a bicycle crossing over two lanes of travel. The bike was not equipped with any lighting or reflectors.

Investigators attempted to stop and speak with the person when he fled on the bike, Blair said. The man, later identified as Francois, then began to flee on foot when he was apprehended, Blair said. Francois was jailed.

—Marquis J. Clark, 30, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:39 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated when Clark was identified. Clark was in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Clark was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—Phillip C. Begnaud, 34, of La. 182 in Patterson, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday on charges of domestic abuse child endangerment and parole violation. No bail was set yet.

—Tayler E. Davis, 19, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Davis was jailed with no bail set yet. The victim was a 15-year-old girl, police said.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Rachel Dardar, 39, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with theft and unauthorized use of an access card.

A deputy investigating a report of a vehicle crash on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista went to the home on Belanger Street, located Dardar and found that she had an active warrant for her arrest.

The warrant was issued in June 2010 after a deputy identified Dardar as the suspect who used the victim’s stolen debit card to purchase over $250 in items from a store in Bayou Vista, Anslum said. Dardar was transported to parish jail and then transferred to another facility for housing.

—Emily Borel, 24, of David Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with battery of a dating partner. The warrant was issued following an investigation into a complaint of a domestic battery at a home in Bayou Vista. The deputy collected evidence that Borel struck another woman during an argument, Anslum said. Borel turned herself in at parish jail and was released on $2,500 bail.

—Shane Granger, 30, of Chetta Lane in Siracusaville, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, turning movements and required signals violation, following vehicles violation and a warrant from the City Court of Morgan City for failure to appear on a charge of driver must be licensed.

—Louis Ross, 38, of North Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Monday on a Terrebonne Parish warrant for failure to appear on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 in Amelia after observing the driver fail to signal a turn and follow too closely to other vehicles on the roadway. Detectives identified the driver as Granger and the passenger as Ross, the sheriff said.

While speaking with Granger, detectives received consent to search the vehicle and located a marijuana cigarette, the sheriff said. Detectives also found that Granger was wanted on an active warrant out of Morgan City and Ross was wanted on an active warrant from Terrebonne Parish, Anslum said. Granger and Ross were jailed with no bail set.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Brant Michael Percle, 39, of Elm Street in Morgan City, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

On Monday evening, deputies responded to a disturbance call and upon arrival spoke to Percle outside the home. Deputies spoke to other witnesses and obtained statements related to the disturbance.

Deputies observed in plain view, a fully charged syringe as well as a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, Falcon said. Upon confronting Percle, he acknowledged that the drugs and paraphernalia were his. Percle was transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and jailed pending a bail hearing.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.