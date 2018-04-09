Woman accused of hitting man with bat

A 34-year-old Patterson woman was charged with aggravated battery stemming from a March incident in which she struck a man with a metal baseball bat in Bayou Vista, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Lacey Yates, 34, of Cypress Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 8:02 a.m. Friday on a charge of aggravated battery-domestic violence.

In March, a deputy responded to a call for service from an area hospital regarding a possible battery. The deputy found evidence that Yates struck a man with a metal baseball bat during an argument at a home in Bayou Vista, Anslum said. The deputy obtained a warrant for Yates’ arrest.

A deputy assigned to the warrants section located Yates at a home on Cypress Lane in the Patterson area. She was booked into parish jail and then released on $1,500 bail.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 92 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Leroy Davis III, 26, of Adams Street in Morgan City, was additionally charged at 6:39 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of minor in possession of alcohol. Davis was already incarcerated at parish jail on other charges. A correctional deputy located the active warrant for Davis’ arrest. Bail on the warrant is set at $500.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 140 calls and reported the following arrests:

—John D. Thibodeaux, 31, of Coon Richard Street in Morse, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Sixth Street with only one functional brake light. A stop was initiated when Thibodeaux was identified as the driver. Thibodeaux was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Thibodeaux was jailed.

—Jonathan J. Motte, 34, of Oak Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. Friday on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana, possession of hydrocodone, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and resisting an officer.

Motte was located and arrested in the area of Garber Street on warrants. The warrants stem from a March 31 investigation when officers initiated a stop on a vehicle in the area of Railroad Avenue. Motte was an occupant in the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, Blair said.

Officers located suspected marijuana and hydrocodone that was linked to Motte, Blair said. The incident took place in a drug-free zone. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Motte’s arrest. Motte was jailed.

—Joshua W. Lewis, 32, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:11 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for arraignment, a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment and on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, disturbing the peace and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated when Lewis, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said.

Lewis was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He also had active arrest warrants through city court and 16th Judicial District Court.

Lewis caused a disturbance during the investigation that drew the attention of patrons in the area, Blair said. Lewis was jailed.

—Scott P. Authement, 41, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine. Authement was located and arrested in the area of Front Street on a city court warrant. Authement was jailed.

—James M. Broussard Jr., 43, of Greenleaf Boulevard in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 2:09 a.m. Saturday on a charge of DWI first offense.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 in an erratic manner swerving from lane to lane. A stop was initiated when Broussard was identified as the driver. Broussard was in an intoxicated state and registered 0.125 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Broussard was jailed.

—Kirsty M. Richard, 25, of Enterprise Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 8:08 a.m. Saturday on warrants charging her with second-degree battery and simple battery.

Richard was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from two separate incidents. The first incident occurred March 18 when Richard allegedly struck the victim at an establishment near the area of La. 182, Blair said.

The second incident occurred April 2 when Richard allegedly struck a victim causing injuries that required medical attention, Blair said. The investigation in both of these incidents continued and warrants were prepared for Richard’s arrest. Richard was jailed.

—Justin L. Campbell, 26, of Flagship Drive in Nicholasville, Kentucky, was arrested at 11:28 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Michael R. Wishman, 26, of Ethel Drive in Nicholasville, Kentucky, was arrested at 11:28 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers observed a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot in the area of La. 182 with two people inside. The officers initiated contact with the subjects who were identified as Campbell and Wishman. Campbell and Wishman were in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia, Blair said. The duo was arrested and jailed.

—Levar J. Variet, 38, of Clements Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and cocaine, flight from an officer, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, driving under suspension, no insurance and switched license plate.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle with improper lighting in the area of Federal Avenue. The officer attempted to initiate a stop on the vehicle when the driver failed to comply. The vehicle traveled through several streets before stopping in the area of Laurel Street.

Variet, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, and the vehicle he was operating was not properly insured and had a license plate that belonged to another vehicle, Blair said. Variet was also in possession of suspected marijuana, cocaine and an open container of an alcoholic beverage, Blair said. Variet was jailed.

—Jerald W. Francois, 27, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:52 p.m. Sunday on warrants charging him with simple battery and theft less than $1,000.

Francois was located and arrested in the area of Leona Street on warrants. The warrants stem from a March 5 investigation during which police learned that Francois allegedly struck the victim and stole his cell phone, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Francois’ arrest. Francois was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson police reported no arrests.