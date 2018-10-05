Woman accused of helping inmates in June escape

A 40-year-old Morgan City woman became the fifth suspect arrested in connection with the early June escape of four inmates from St. Mary Parish jail.

—Jennifer Haff, 40, of Morgan City, was arrested at 11:32 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with assisting escape, Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

Haff is accused of assisting four inmates escape June 3 from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center in Centerville, Sheriff’s Office Spokesman David Spencer said.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to the intersection of Middle and Venus roads in reference to a crash. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Haff, who was the driver of a vehicle involved in the crash, Anslum said.

During the investigation, the deputy learned of an active warrant for Haff’s arrest. Haff was booked into jail and then released on $6,000 bail.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 36 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Benjamin Allen, 18, of Universe Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:02 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of THC edibles and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A narcotics detective received information of drug activity taking place at a residence on Universe Street and proceeded to the residence. Upon arrival, the detective smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence. The detective made contact with the resident, Allen, and through the investigation, drugs and drug paraphernalia belonging to Allen was found. Allen was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 52 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Kyle J. Benoit, 26, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:03 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.

Officers responded to the area of Fifth Street in regard to a vehicle being driven in a reckless manner. A vehicle fitting the description was located on Fifth Street, and a traffic stop was conducted.

The driver, Benoit, had a suspended driver’s license and had suspected marijuana in his possession, Blair said. Benoit was jailed.

—Shane P. Scully, 30, of Grizzaffi Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension, no insurance and switched license plate.

An officer in the area of La. 182 near Seventh Street observed a motorcycle that appeared to not have a license plate. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Scully, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said.

A license plate was on the motorcycle. However, it was not registered to that motorcycle and here was also no insurance on the motorcycle, Blair said. Scully was jailed.

—Arturo N. Ruiz-Torres, 50, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:42 p.m. Thursday on charges of turning movements and required signals and no driver’s license.

An officer observed a vehicle with improper lighting in the area of La. 182 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Ruiz-Torres, did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Ruiz-Torres was jailed.

—Edin A. Garcia-Flores, 30, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. Thursday on charges of switched license plate, no driver’s license, no insurance and no registration.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of La. 70 near Ninth Street on a vehicle that the license plate had been switched. The driver was identified as Garcia-Flores, who did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said.

Also, the vehicle did not have insurance or the proper registration. Garcia-Flores was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrest:

—Joseph Engleton, 54, of Marie Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. Engleton was jailed on $356 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Thomas LeBlanc, 19, of Tournament Boulevard in Berwick, was arrested at 1:14 a.m. Friday on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. LeBlanc posted $1,000 pre-set bail.

—A male juvenile, 16, of Berwick, was arrested at 1:14 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released to a guardian.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Ashly Bennett, 31, of Tall Timbers Street, Patterson, was arrested at 9 a.m. Thursday on the charge of theft by shoplifting. Bennett was additionally arrested on a warrant for Patterson City Court for failure to appear on the charges of stop sign violation and no driver’s license. Bennett was booked, processed, and released on a $1,500 bond.