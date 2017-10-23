Woman accused of emergency vehicle violation

A woman was arrested after almost hitting a police officer with her car, said local authorities.

According to Morgan City Police Chief James Blair, Lia Evans, 27, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:37 p.m. Thursday on the charges of procedure on approach of an emergency vehicle, flight from an officer, improper lane usage and no driver’s license.

Patrol officers were standing by with a wrecker due after an unrelated incident in the area of Railroad Avenue when a vehicle was observed crossing the center line into the lane that the officers were positioned, almost striking an officer.

Officers attempted to initiate a stop at which time the vehicle continued and failed to stop, Blair said. The vehicle eventually pulled over into a local business in the area of La. 182.

Evans was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Evans was found not to possess a valid Louisiana driver’s license. Evans was jailed.

Blair said the Morgan City Police Department responded to 36 calls for service and reported the following arrests:

—Nicole Atkinson, 32, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for probation violation.

Atkinson was located and arrested at the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant held by the 6th Ward Morgan City Court. Atkinson was jailed.

—John Buck Jr., 30, of Ricohoc Drive in Ricohoc, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Thursday on warrants for simple battery and criminal damage to property.

Buck was located and arrested at the Morgan City Police Department on active warrants held by the Morgan City police. The warrants stem from an investigation conducted by patrol officers June 30, when they responded to a local business in the area of Victor II Boulevard in regard to a disturbance.

Buck was identified as one of the subjects involved. Allegedly, Buck struck the victim and damaged a cellular device during the altercation.

The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Buck’s arrest. Buck was jailed.

—Elliot Broussard, 54, of Texas Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for resisting an officer and open container.

Detectives were patrolling the area of Fifth Street when they detected an odor of marijuana emitting from a vehicle parked in the area. Detectives came in contact with the subjects, in which one of the subjects fled on foot.

The subject was apprehended after a short chase and identified as Broussard. Broussard was found to be in possession of an open alcoholic beverage. Broussard was jailed.

—Ronald Johnson, 54, of South Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Thursday on the charge of possession of marijuana.

Patrol officers came in contact with Johnson in the area of Second Street.

Johnson was found to be in possession of marijuana. Johnson was jailed.

—Rahem Robertson, 23, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:17 a.m. Friday for driving under suspension and disregard of traffic controls.

Patrol officers initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle fail to stop at a traffic control in the area of La. 182. Robertson was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Blair said that according to reports, Robert-son’s driver’s license was found to be under suspension. Robertson was jailed.

—Michelle Brown, 45, of Eighth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4 p.m. Thursday for criminal damage to property.

Corrections officers with the Morgan City Police Department responded to the cell block of the Morgan City Jail due to a disturbance.

Blair said that according to reports, Brown damaged the phone in her cell. Brown was additionally charged and jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said the sheriff’s office responded to 42 com-plaints and reported the following arrests regarding east St. Mary Parish:

—Janice Fabre, 63, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Thursday on the charge of theft of goods. A deputy patrol-ling the Bayou Vista area responded to a call of a shoplifting at a local business.

Through investigation, the deputy learned that Fabre shoplifted several items from the business totaling $37, Hebert said.

Fabre was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 3.

—Sharla Daniels, 47, of Willow Street in Franklin, was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Thursday for driving with no insurance and switched license plate.

A deputy assigned to the Bayou Visa area responded to a report of a stalled vehicle on U.S. 90. Upon making contact with the driver, Daniels, the deputy learned that the vehicle did not have any insur-ance.

The deputy also learned that the license plate affixed to the vehicle belonged to that of another. Daniels was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 3.

—Trey Simoneaux, 34, of Cypress Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Thursday on the charge of resisting an officer. While Simoneaux was being sentenced for an unrelated offense at the parish courthouse, he ran from deputies to an emergency exit, Hebert said. Simoneaux was apprehended outside of the courthouse. Simoneaux was jailed and released on $1,068 bail.

—Richard Hawkins, 42, of Birch Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Thursday for disturbing the peace, no driver’s license on person, open container, and stop sign violation.

While on patrol in the Morgan City area, detectives initiated a traffic stop after observing the driver of a vehicle fail to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at an intersection.

Hawkins, who was identified as the driver, allegedly began screaming and cursing at the detectives. Detectives also discovered an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and noted that the vehicle’s license plate was improperly displayed as it was obstructed by a border.

Hawkins did not have a driver’s license on his person. Hawkins was jailed and released on $2,000 bail.

—Kilo White, 28, of Main Street in Franklin was arrested at 7:37 a.m. Thursday for possession of marijuana and violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substances law-drug free zone.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing the operator fail to use a turn signal while turning onto another street. A search of the vehicle ensued and detectives found marijuana in an ashtray.

Detectives also noted that White was in possession of marijuana within 2,000 feet of a drug free park, school and church. White was arrested and later re-leased on a summons to appear in court Jan. 3.

—Melissa Strother, 46, of Pacific Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:46 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Detectives located Strother at a business in Morgan City and arrested her.

The warrant stems from an investigation concerning illegal drug activity. Strother was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 3.

—Shane Granger, 30, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Thursday for no turn signal, no driver’s license, no insurance, and possession of marijuana.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 after observing a vehicle fail to utilize a turn signal.

Detectives made con-tact with the driver, Granger, and found that he did not have a driver’s license and did not have insurance for the vehicle he was operating, Hebert said.

A search of the vehicle ensued and detectives discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Granger was arrested and later released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 3.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Quentin Dugar, 27, of L Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Thursday on warrants for domestic abuse battery, two counts of child endangerment and failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect. Dugar was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Lashaunda Bridget, 41, of Hickory Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Thursday for possession of stolen property and cruelty to animals. Bridget was jailed with no bail set.