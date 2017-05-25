Woman accused of cultivating marijuana

A 43-year-old Morgan City woman was charged with cultivating marijuana after police found the drug packaged for sale during a search of her home, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Loretta Moore, 43, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, cultivation of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17 years old.

Narcotics division detectives conducted a search warrant at a Roderick Street home. When officers entered, they came into contact with Moore and a child under 17 years old.

Officers searched the home and located suspected marijuana packaged for sale, suspected marijuana plants and suspected methamphetamine. Investigators also found items used to smoke illegal narcotics. The location of the home is located within 2,000 feet of an elementary school, which is a drug-free zone. Moore was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 44 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Patrick D. Guarisco, 53, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia

Officers responded to a home on Front Street in regard to someone smoking marijuana on the property. The witness pointed out the individual, who was identified as Guarisco.

Officers located suspected marijuana on Guarisco and items used to smoke illegal narcotics. The location of the residence is within 2,000 feet of an elementary school, which is a drug-free zone. Guarisco was jailed.

—Brandon L. Boudreaux, 31, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8 p.m. Wednesday on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with criminal neglect of family and a warrant for two counts of failure to pay fines.

Boudreaux was located in the area of Federal and Brashear avenues. Boudreaux an active warrants for city court and district court. Boudreaux was jailed.

—Brandon Poole, 30, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday on charges of seatbelt violation, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

—Anthony Dixon, 27, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

A patrol officer in the area of Federal Avenue and Egle Street observed a vehicle with a driver not wearing a seatbelt. Prior to the vehicle stopping, the officer observed an object thrown from the passenger side window and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, Poole, didn’t have a valid driver’s license. The passenger inside the vehicle was identified as Dixon. Officers retrieved the item thrown, which they found to be a large amount of suspected marijuana packaged for sale. Police received consent to search the vehicle and found items used to smoke illegal narcotics.

The location of the traffic stop was located within 2,000 feet of an elementary school, which is a drug-free zone. Both Poole and Dixon were jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 37 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests:

—Jeremy Hall, 26, of Roussel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:43 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana fourth offense and failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana.

Hall was transported from the Patterson Police Department jail where he was already incarcerated to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

Hall was listed among those wanted in the Spring Cleaning operation conducted in March 2016. The warrants in that operation were obtained after conducting multiple long term undercover investigations led by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division with the assistance of Vermillion and Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Offices, Louisiana State Police, and Patterson and Morgan City police departments. The undercover operations targeted mid to low level drug dealers.

—Tate Lirette, 35, of East Camilla Street in Thibodaux, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday on charges of brake lights required, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle with no brake lights on Southeast Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop on Belleview Street.

The driver was identified as Lirette. While speaking with him, detectives received consent to search the car and located marijuana and a grinder. Lirette was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

—Damien Keller, 33, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday on charges of theft of goods and remaining where forbidden.

A deputy was dispatched to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. While en route, the deputy received information that the suspect was walking away from the store. Another deputy located a person matching the description of the suspect on Arlington Road.

The person was identified as Keller and was transported to the store pending the investigation. The deputy assigned to the case collected evidence that Keller took an item out of its packaging with the intention of stealing it.

Keller had been banned from the store due to a previous shoplifting incident. Keller was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and was later released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest:

—Robert Wyatt, 30, of Vivian Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested on a charge of felony theft.

Responding deputies learned that a four-wheeler, welding machine and welding leads were stolen from a camp on Aristile Road in Bayou L’Ourse.

Detectives interviewed multiple people during an investigation, and Wyatt was arrested after detectives obtained a warrant based on their findings. Detectives were able to recover all of the stolen property.

Wyatt was already in jail for a previous arrest. Wyatt was on probation at the time of his arrest, and probation and parole has placed a hold on him. Wyatt was jailed at the Assumption Parish Detention Center with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.