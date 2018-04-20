Two women arrested on drug charges

Two women were booked Friday on drug charges after Morgan City police detected marijuana coming from a parked vehicle, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Katherine D. Maher, 21, of Bernice Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:23 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to appear for arraignment.

—Kayla R. Jones, 18, of Fortins Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:23 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers were standing outside of an establishment in the area of La. 182 when they observed a vehicle in the parking lot with two women sitting inside of it. Officers detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, Blair said.

Maher and Jones were identified. Maher and Jones were in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Maher also had active arrest warrants through city court. Maher and Jones were jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 42 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Darell J. Gash, 37, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:47 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a probation fee and two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Gash was located and arrested in the area of Willard Street on city court warrants. Gash was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.