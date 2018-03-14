Two arrested on drug charges after Patterson home search

Two Patterson men were arrested Tuesday on drug charges after narcotics detectives searched a home, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Jacob Alcina, 30, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Subutex, possession of Xanax, possession of Cialis without a prescription, possession of quetiapine without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—John Alcina, 33, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives developed information regarding illegal drug activity at a home on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson and obtained a search warrant for the location.

Detectives found a bag of methamphetamine, pills, a marijuana cigarette, and items of drug paraphernalia in Jacob Alcina’s room, Anslum said. Detectives also located a bag of marijuana, a marijuana cigarette, and drug paraphernalia in John Alcina’s room, Anslum said.

Through investigation, detectives collected evidence that Jacob Alcina sold methamphetamine. Jacob Alcina was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set. John Alcina was released on a summons to appear in court May 30.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 45 complaints.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 39 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Alyssa L. Ashmore, 28, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of driving under suspension.

Ashmore was involved in a vehicle crash at the intersection of Federal Avenue and Freret Street. Ashmore had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Ashmore was jailed.

—Odie G. Nadar, 35, of La. 70 in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant charging her with domestic abuse battery.

Narcotics division detectives conducted a search warrant on a home on Onstead Street. Detectives came into contact with Nadar inside the home. Officers located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

Nadar also held an active warrant for the 16th Judicial District Court. Nadar was jailed.

—Tara L. Loupe, 37, of Susan Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with failure to pay fine.

Loupe was located in the area of La. 182 near Florence Street. A warrant check determined that Loupe had an active warrant for city court. Loupe was jailed.

—Manuel Fuentes, 37, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A patrol officer in the area of U.S. 90 near the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard exit observed a vehicle traveling at a speed higher than what was posted. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Fuentes, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Fuentes was jailed.

—Edwin Cruz, 35, of Ohio Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of Suboxone, no driver’s license and stop sign violation.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle disregard a stop sign at the intersection of David Drive and La. 182. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Cruz, did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said.

Cruz had suspected Suboxone on him. Cruz was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Milan Sanders, 27, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday on a St. Mary Parish probation and parole warrant and charges of possession of marijuana second offense and expired license plate. Sanders was awaiting bail to be set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Shawn Welsh, 47, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with simple battery. Welsh was jailed on $350 bail.