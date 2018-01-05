Teen charged with domestic abuse, false imprisonment

A teen was booked Thursday on domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment charges after he committed a battery on a female and then prevented her from leaving a Morgan City motel in December 2017, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jordan Smith, 17, of Marietta Lane in Gray, was arrested at 2:02 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property and failure to appear for trial.

Smith was located and arrested at the parish jail on warrants for Morgan City police and city court. The Morgan City police warrants stem from a Dec. 8, 2017, investigation during which police learned that Smith allegedly committed a battery on the victim and prevented her from leaving a motel, Blair said.

Smith also allegedly damaged property belonging to the victim, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Smith’s arrest. Smith was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 27 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Christy Bordelon, 36, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers responded to the area of First Street in regard to a crash. Officers arrived, and Bordelon was identified as the driver involved. Police found evidence that Bordelon operated the vehicle in a careless manner, Blair said.

Bordelon also had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Bordelon was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported that deputies responded to 39 complaints and reported the following arrest:

—Victoria Johnson, 38, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:18 p.m. Thursday on a charge of simple assault.

Deputies investigating a disturbance at a business on Lake Palourde Road in Amelia collected evidence that Johnson threatened the life of a female victim during an argument between the two. Johnson was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Johnson was released on $1,000 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Druvan Robinson, 20, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. Thursday on charges of criminal damage to property and disturbing the peace. Bail was set at $750.