Teen arrested on burglary charges

A Morgan City teen has been charged in connection with two vehicle burglaries and a residential burglary in the city, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Glenn G. Johnson, 18, of Freret Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:19 p.m. Monday on warrants charging him burglary of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of simple burglary of a vehicle.

Johnson was placed under arrest at the police department on warrants. The Morgan City police detective division began an investigation of vehicle burglaries that had been reported from earlier in September. Johnson was identified as a suspect. Johnson admitted to the vehicle burglaries and a residential burglary that occurred in May, Blair said. Johnson was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 55 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Breanna L. Hillebran, 20, of Kem Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Monday on warrants charging her with contempt of court and probation violation. Hillebran was located in the area of La. 182 near David Drive and arrested on city court warrants. Hillebran was jailed.

—Jennifer R. Beecher, 33, of Beadle Street in Amelia, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Officers responded to a business on La. 182 in regard to a shoplifter. Management had detained an individual identified as Beecher. Beecher tried leaving the store with items she did not purchase, Blair said. Beecher was jailed.

—Yancy P. Guidry, 56, of Houma, was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Officers located Guidry on La. 182 near Cottonwood Street. Guidry was in possession of suspected methamphetamine that was packaged for sale, Blair said. Guidry was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 47 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Fedora Estay, 79, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:02 a.m. Monday on a charge of attempted theft.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a business in reference to a theft of merchandise complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Estay and personnel from the business who witnessed the attempted theft, Anslum said.

Through the investigation, the merchandise was identified and returned to the business. Estay was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Dec. 6.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—Darrell Sides, 44, of Wise Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Friday on charges of four counts of simple criminal damage to property less than $500 and careless operation. Bail was set at $2,500.

—Chance Dee Mitchell, 50, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with theft. Bail was set at $373.