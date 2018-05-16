Teen accused of domestic abuse, assault

A Morgan City teen has been charged with domestic abuse battery-strangulation stemming from a Tuesday incident, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Acklin S. Crochet, 18, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday on charges of domestic abuse battery-strangulation, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment law and simple assault.

Patrol officers responded to a home in the area of Front Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Crochet was identified as one of the parties involved.

Crochet allegedly committed a battery on the victim by strangulation in the presence of a small child, Blair said. Crochet also allegedly threatened another victim that was present during the altercation. Crochet was jailed.

Blair reported the following arrests:

—Kristi K. Adams, 38, of Emy Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for arraignment.

Adams was located and arrested at the police department on a 15th Judicial District Court warrant. Adams was jailed.

—David L. Vargas-Martinez, 38, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, transactions involving proceeds from drug activity and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Narcotics division investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Onstead Street. Vargas-Martinez was developed as a suspect during the investigation. Vargas-Martinez was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and cash believed to be derived from illicit sales, Blair said.

Police found evidence that the suspected methamphetamine was destined to be sold, Blair said. Four juveniles were located in the home during execution of the warrant. The incident took place in a drug-free zone. Vargas-Martinez was jailed.

—Donzell C. Triggs, 26, of Aplomado Circle in Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and simple escape.

—Jeaneaux F. Kenner, 26, of Grace Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

—Emoen Poole, 17, of Mark Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Narcotics division investigators detected an odor of marijuana in the area of Mallard Street where three people were standing near the trunk of a vehicle. A stop was initiated when Triggs, Kenner and Poole were identified as the three parties.

Investigators observed Triggs discard suspected marijuana in an attempt to evade detection. Triggs was also in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana, Blair said.

Triggs was taken into custody. After being handcuffed, he fled on foot, and was caught a short time later, Blair said.

Kenner and Poole were also in possession of suspected marijuana and synthetic marijuana. Kenner was additionally in possession of a stolen firearm, Blair said.

Kenner was found to be a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm, Blair said. The incident took place in a drug-free zone. The trio was jailed.

—Tina Franklin, 42, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Franklin was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Franklin was jailed.

—Dawn R. Height, 48, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for arraignment. Height was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Height was jailed.

—Gregory Free, 34, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Monday on charges of driving under suspension and disregard of traffic controls.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Freret Street fail to stop at a stop sign. The officer initiated a stop on the vehicle when Free was identified as the driver. Free had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Free was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 35 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Tyrese Fontenot, 18, of Trevino Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Narcotics detectives responded to a complaint of illegal drug activity at a home on Trevino Street. Detectives arrived, smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the location, and located Fontenot who was in the area. While speaking with Fontenot, detectives found that he was in possession of a marijuana cigarette, Anslum said. Following the investigation, Fontenot was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

—Corey Mire, 30, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of criminal neglect of family and on a narcotics section warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

The drug charges were the result of an April investigation into illegal drug activity at a home on South Road in Bayou Vista. Detectives made contact with Mire near the home, detained him and located a bag of methamphetamine and a piece of a straw on him during the subsequent investigation, Anslum said.

The straw had been used to ingest illegal drugs. Detectives continued the investigation and later obtained a warrant for his arrest. Detectives located Mire at his home on the warrant and transported him to parish jail. No bail was set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Terrell Alexander, 30, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Monday on charges of driver must be licensed, passing in a marked no passing zone and no insurance. Bail was set at $750.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.