Suspect charged with DWI in Morgan City

A 28-year-old Texas man was charged with DWI in Morgan City after an officer noticed a vehicle swerving in the area of La. 182 and Myrtle Street, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Matthew H. Hebert, 28, of Bryan, Texas, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Tuesday on charges of DWI first offense, improper lane usage and stop lights and turn signals required.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle in the area of La. 182 and Myrtle Street with improper lighting and noticed that the vehicle was swerving in and out of the lane of travel.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Hebert. The officer could smell an odor of alcohol on Hebert’s breath, Blair said. Hebert performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.121 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Hebert was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 62 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Kristie L. Bourg, 41, of Banks Court in Pierre Part, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to pay fines.

Bourg was transported from the Assumption Parish Jail to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant. Bourg was jailed.

—Davin B. Sanders, 24, of Dunnellon, Florida, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

The narcotics division responded to a motel on La. 182 in regard to possible illegal drug activity. Officers located an individual sitting inside a vehicle identified as Sanders.

Officers could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and suspected marijuana was located. Sanders was jailed.

—Stafford Robertson, 36, of Adams Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrived at a parking lot of a business on La. 182 and could smell an odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle, Blair said. Officers located an individual identified as Robertson inside the vehicle.

Robertson admitted to smoking marijuana and gave officers consent to search the vehicle. Officers located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Robertson was jailed.

—Jessie Blakeman, 24, of Cypress Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:56 a.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of contempt of court.

Blakeman was located at his home and arrested on warrants for the Morgan City Police Department and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Blakeman was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 38 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Dawn Height, 49, of Carriage Cove in Franklin, was arrested at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of stop sign violation and failure to carry registration in vehicle.

Deputies patrolling the Morgan City area responded to a shoplifting complaint at a business. During the investigation, the deputies made contact with Height. The deputies learned of an active warrant for Height’s arrest. Height was booked into parish jail and then transferred to another agency.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Brant Percle, 40, of Elm Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Percle had a pre-set bail of $1,500.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Jenny Rink, 30, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of simple battery. Rink was jailed on $2,500 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.