Suspect booked on drug, gun charges

A 34-year-old Siracusa man was booked on multiple drug and gun charges stemming from an October 2018 incident, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Wilbert Granger, 34, of Joseph Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 2 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with resisting an officer, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, violation of controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone (church), possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine.

A narcotics detective booked Granger on additional charges from a warrant for his arrest. Granger was brought into the booking area and booked with the additional charges. The warrant stems from an Oct. 22, 2018, investigation in the Siracusa area. Granger was booked on the charges and continues to be incarcerated at parish jail with no bail set.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 36 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Courtlin Carter, 29, of Birch Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for aggravated battery.

Deputies patrolling the Siracusa area conducted a traffic stop on Grace Street. During the stop, the deputies made contact with a passenger, Carter. Deputies learned of an active warrant for Carter. Carter was jailed with no bail set.

—Lucius Romero Jr., 43, of North Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect of family.

A corrections deputy made contact with Romero when he was brought to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for a parole violation. The deputy learned of an active warrant for Romero and advised him of the warrant. Romero was booked on the warrant. No bail has been set.

—Joseph Singleton Jr., 18, of Jason Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:26 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and turning movements and required signals.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle fail to give a proper turn signal. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Singleton.

Through the stop, the deputy found drugs and drug paraphernalia belonging to Singleton, Smith said. Singleton was released on a summons to appear in court April 4.

—Richard Taylor, 34, of Hubert Stilley Road in Independence, was arrested at 4:49 a.m. Thursday on charges of DWI, open container and illegal carrying of a weapon.

Deputies patrolling Amelia observed a vehicle with its lights on and parked in the parking lot of a business after operating hours. The deputies approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Taylor.

The deputies observed an open container of alcoholic beverage in the vehicle. Taylor exhibited signs of intoxication upon stepping out of the vehicle, Smith said. Through the investigation, a handgun was found on Taylor, the sheriff said.

Taylor registered 0.204 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Smith said. Taylor was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported the following arrests:

—Brandon Mitchell, 37, of Woodview Drive in Stephensville, was arrested at 10 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with battery on a dating partner.

Mitchell was transported from the St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a June 2018 incident during which Mitchell allegedly committed a battery on an individual he was dating. Mitchell was jailed.

—Ethan M. Mensman, 21, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:59 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial and a charge of possession of marijuana.

Mensman was located on Roderick Street and arrest on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Mensman was also found with suspected marijuana in his possession, Blair said. Mensman was jailed.

—Kord T. Atkinson, 32, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10 a.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with failure to pay a fine and probation violation.

Atkinson was transported from St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on city court warrants. Atkinson was jailed.

—Phi Duval, 34, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to pay a fine.

Duval was transported from St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant. Duval was jailed.

—Stacy D. Frank, 49, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging her with failure to return leased merchandise and issuing worthless checks. Frank was located on Dora Street and arrested on warrants. Frank was jailed.

—Raven Piggott, 24, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:18 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with disturbing the peace fighting.

Piggott was transported from St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a Tuesday incident during which Piggott was allegedly involved in a fist fight with another individual. Piggott was jailed. St. Mary Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested Piggott at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday on the warrant.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Murray Bridget, 40, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:10 a.m. Thursday on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of ecstasy and possession of marijuana. Bridget was additionally arrested on a warrant charging him with parole violation. Bridget was jailed with no bail set yet.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported no arrests.