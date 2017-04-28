Suspect arrested on 12 charges after complaint

A 36-year-old Morgan City man was booked on numerous charges Thursday after police responded to complaint on La. 182, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Joseph D. Richardson, 36, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, arrested at 2:19 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Vyvanse, possession of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, possession of acetaminophen and codeine, possession of tramadol, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone and criminal trespassing.

Patrol officers responded to a home in the in the area of La. 182 in regard to Richardson, who was banned from the property, causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and learned that Richardson had run from the area, and officers located him.

Police initiated a stop on Richardson in to the complaint at which time he fled on foot. Richardson was taken into custody a short time later.

While searching the area where Richardson had fled, officers located a bag that contained synthetic cannabinoids, Vyvanse, amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, acetaminophen and codeine, tramadol and two firearms.

One of the firearms had the serial numbers obliterated. Investigators found evidence linking Richardson to the bag. Officers also learned that Richardson was a convicted felon, forbidding him to possess a firearm.

The incident took place in a drug free zone. Richardson was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 58 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Travis J. Morin, 33, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, arrested at 3:05 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear for trial.

Morin was located and arrested at the police department on active arrest on a city court warrant. Morin was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 39 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Christian Kiffe, 33, of Teche Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Thursday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, hit and run driving and possession of open alcoholic containers in motor vehicles.

A deputy responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Boulevard near Middle Road in Bayou Vista. A dispatcher advised the deputy that one of the vehicles had left the scene.

The suspect vehicle was located on Teche Road. The deputy identified the driver as Kiffe. The deputy smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath and observed other signs of impairment.

While speaking with Kiffe, the deputy learned that she took prescription pills prior to operating the vehicle. Kiffe did poorly test on field sobriety test. She was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and then the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

—Troy Walden, 54, of Leon Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Friday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and improper lane usage.

A deputy traveling on U.S. 90 in Patterson observed a vehicle swerving over the centerline and fog line. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Walden.

The deputy smelled the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and person and administered a standardized field sobriety test. Walden conducted the test poorly.

He later registered 0.138 grams-percent blood alcohol concentration on a breath test. Walden was booked into parish jail and released on $2,750 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Jorni Loupe, 17, of Neptune Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Loupe posted $176 bail.

—Christa Conner, 17, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Conner posted $176 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Abram Granger, 18, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Granger was released after paying a $413 cash fine.