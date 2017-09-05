Suspect accused of kicking pregnant woman

A 34-year-old Amelia man has been captured after fleeing from authorities following an incident where he allegedly kicked his pregnant wife in the stomach, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a news release.

—Rodolfo Tosca Chan, 34, of Bayou Bouef Road in Amelia, was arrested on charges of domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim, domestic Abuse Battery with child endangerment, aggravated flight from an officer, disarming of a peace officer, no driver’s license, general speed law violation, no seat belt, stop lamps and turn signals required, turning movements and required signals, stop sign violation and resisting an officer with force or violence.

Deputies responded to a complaint Thursday evening of a fight involving several men at a location in Amelia. Upon arrival, deputies determined that the aforementioned suspect had kicked his pregnant wife in the stomach and departed the scene afterwards, Falcon said.

Deputies searched for the suspect and eventually observed him driving in the area. Deputies attempted to stop the subject and that turned into a high-speed pursuit which ended up with the suspect crashing the car into a gate and fleeing on foot, Falcon said.

Deputies from St. Mary Parish became involved in the pursuit. At some point, Chan entered the swamp with deputies in close pursuit. The deputies used a stun gun on the suspect but he continued to flee, Falcon said. A K-9 was then used to subdue Chan and during the struggle, Chan attempted to disarm a deputy, Falcon said.

Chan was arrested and transported to Assumption Community Hospital to treated for lacerations and was released. Chan was then transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 179 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Jeffery Lofton, 52, of California Street in Thibodaux, was arrested at 7:59 a.m. Friday on a Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear.

A St. Mary Parish deputy received information from a Lafourche Parish deputy regarding the active warrant for Lofton’s arrest and his whereabouts. Lofton was located walking on La. 182 in Amelia and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. He was later transferred to the Lafourche Parish jail.

—Brionne Bogen, 21, of Charlotte Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Friday on charges of stop sign violation and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle fail to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Delmar Avenue and Southeast Boulevard. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, spoke with the driver, Bogen, and found that her license was suspended, Hebert said. Bogen was released on a summons to appear in court Dec. 1.

—Jeffery Carbajal, 20, of Spruce Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:07 a.m. Saturday on charges of careless operation, no driver’s license, hit and run driving and failure to report an accident.

A deputy investigating a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Lake Palourde Road and Barrow Street located Carbajal walking away from the scene.

When deputies spoke to Carbajal about the crash, he denied knowledge of the incident. Through investigation, the deputy found evidence that Carbajal was driving the car at the time of the crash. Carbajal was released on a summons to appear in court Dec. 1.

—Khuong Nguyen, 30, of La. 182 East in Berwick, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft of goods.

A deputy was responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy spoke with store security personnel and learned that Nguyen was seen concealing items in his clothing before attempting to leave the business without paying for the goods. Nguyen was released on a summons to appear in court Dec. 1.

—Kelly Hamilton, 34, of La. 182 East in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Monday on a charge of speeding and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt, speeding, and failure to honor written promise to appear.

While investigating a separate complaint in Amelia, a deputy came into contact with Hamilton and located the active warrant for her arrest. Hamilton was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $365.

—Tronoski Thomas, 27, of Fuselier Street in Eunice, was arrested at 9:10 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Narcotics detectives patrolling Morgan City observed Thomas smoking a marijuana cigarette while walking down Front Street near Brashear Avenue. Detectives stopped him, recovered the marijuana, and subsequently transported Thomas to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking, Hebert said.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 180 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Thomas Riley Jr., 30, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. Friday on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant criminal neglect of family.

Riley was located at his home on Roderick Street and arrested on a warrant. Riley was jailed.

—Ginger Russell, 40, of Oak Harbor in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:28 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI third offense and improper lane usage.

Officers in the area of La. 70 observed a vehicle swerving in the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Russell, appeared to be intoxicated, Blair said. Russell admitted to taking prescribed medication. Russell performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.045 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said.

A warrant was obtained for Russell’s blood to be drawn, and police received a blood sample. Russell was jailed.

—Phillip Skaggs, 52, of Maricopa, Arizona, was arrested at 7:26 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers working the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival received a report of illegal narcotics being used in the area of Front and Greenwood streets. When officers arrived, they located Skaggs.

Skaggs was told of the complaint and admitted to having marijuana inside of his vehicle, Blair said. Officers received consent to search the vehicle and located suspected marijuana and an item used to smoke illegal narcotics. Skaggs was jailed.

—John Clark, 51, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:39 p.m. Friday on charges of remaining after being forbidden.

Officers working security for the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival noticed a large disturbance in the Lawrence Park area. As officers approached the area, the crowd began to disperse.

However, an individual identified as Clark continued to yell and use profanities, Blair said. Clark was told to leave the area or be arrested. A short time later, Clark was observed in the park yelling at individuals, Blair said. Clark was jailed.

—Randal M. Lejeune, 54, of Morgan City, was arrested at 2:26 p.m. Saturday on warrant charging him with failure to appear for distribution of cocaine and failure to return leased movables.

Lejeune was located in the area of Second Street near the fairgrounds of the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival. A warrant check revealed that Lejeune held active warrants for the 16th Judicial District Court. Lejeune was jailed.

—Jordan Granger, 28, of North Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to the area of South Everett in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and were told that Granger had come to the home causing a disturbance, Blair said. Granger appeared to be intoxicated, Blair said. Granger was jailed.

—Lejen A. Lafleur, 18, of Lajaunie Court in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:27 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace by using offensive language.

Officers responded to the area of Front Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and noticed a group of individual that appeared to be arguing. Officers made contact with Lafleur, who was told to leave the area and to stop using profanities. Lafleur continued to yell and use profanities, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Trey A. Duet, 18, of La. 1 in Labadieville, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

—Matthew D. Rivere, 18, of La. 402 in Napoleonville, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to the area of Front Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and observed two individuals identified as Duet and Rivere yelling and using profanities toward each other, Blair said. Both Duet and Rivere appeared intoxicated and were jailed.

—Jordan M. Granier, 21, of La. 307 in Thibodaux, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Saturday on charges of DWI and improper lane usage

A patrol officer in the area of Brashear Avenue observed a vehicle swerving in the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Granier, appeared to be intoxicated and registered 0.166 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Granier was jailed.

—Charles Lodrigue, 38, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

Officers responded to a home on Leona Street in regard to a domestic disturbance. The victim stated that she and her boyfriend, Lodrigue, were having a verbal altercation which later turned physical, Blair said.

Lodrigue grabbed the victim by the neck and began to strangle her, Blair said. Officers did see marks on the victim’s neck consistent with her statement, Blair said. Officers located Lodrigue inside the home and jailed.

—Shawn E. McCauley, 40, of Francis Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated and a warrant charging him with failure to pay a fine.

Officers responded to the area of Third Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and made contact with an individual identified as McCauley, who appeared intoxicated, Blair said. McCauley also had an active warrant through city court and was jailed.

—Dan T. Mouzakis, 54, of Pharr Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and resisting an officer.

Officers responded to a business on Fifth Street in regard to being open after hours. The premises were eventually cleared. Officers were then flagged down a by an individual identified as Mouzakis.

Mouzakis appeared intoxicated and began yelling and using profanities, Blair said. While trying to place Mouzakis under arrest, he began to pull away from officers. Mouzakis was subdued, arrested and jailed, Blair said.

—Russell Singleton Jr., 49, of Sterling Drive in Houma, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of OxyContin, on a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear child support and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of people less than 17 years of age.

Officers responded to a business on Ditch Avenue in regard to a vehicle parked at the location with possible illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.

A description of the vehicle was given out and it was located on La. 182. A traffic stop was conducted and Singleton was identified as the driver. There was strong odor of suspected marijuana was emitting from the vehicle, Blair said.

Officers searched the vehicle and located suspected marijuana and pills identified as OxyContin and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Officers also observed a 4-year-old child inside the vehicle. A legal guardian was called to pick up the child. Singleton was jailed.

—Tina Franklin, 42, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace by using offensive language and two counts of battery on a police officer.

Officers responded to the fairgrounds of the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival in regard to an individual causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and observed a woman identified as Franklin yelling and using profanities, Blair said.

Officers tried to calm Franklin down, but she continued to scream and use profanities, Blair said. Franklin then pushed one of the officers, Blair said.

Franklin was placed under arrest and while putting her in the patrol car, she kicked an officer, Blair said. Franklin was jailed.

—Vaughn R. Millien, 24, of Napoleonville, was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and resisting an officer by giving false information.

Officers working the fairgrounds in the area of Greenwood and First streets came into contact with an individual, who had a strong odor of marijuana emitting from him, Blair said.

The individual, who was later identified as Millien, appeared nervous while talking to officers, and police located suspected marijuana on Millien, Blair said. Police also determined that Millien had given officers a false name, Blair said. Millien was jailed.

—Scotty Adkins, 46, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:18 p.m. Monday on a charge of remaining after being forbidden.

Officers responded to a home on Fourth Street in regard to a disturbance. The victim stated that Adkins had been told by officers on a prior incident not to return to the home, but had returned starting a disturbance, Blair said. Officers knowing of the prior incident located Adkins outside the home and arrested him. He was jailed.

—Louis A. Bourque, 31, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:59 a.m. Monday on charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation and false imprisonment.

Officers responded to a home on Onstead Street in regard to a domestic disturbance. The victim stated that her boyfriend, Bourque, had struck her several times, grabbed her by the neck and also would not allow her to leave the home, Blair said.

The victim had marks on her neck and facial area consistent with her statement, Blair said. Officers located Bourque inside the home, and he was jailed.

—Patrick Gaudet, 56, of Teche Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Monday on charges of DWI, improper lane usage, possession of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and no headlights.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 182 near Cottonwood Street observed a vehicle without its headlights on and swerving in the lane of travel.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Gaudet, appeared intoxicated, Blair said. Gaudet performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.148 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Gaudet was jailed.

—Gilbert C. Howard, 47, of Youngs Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with principle to theft.

Howard was located on La. 182 and determined to have an active warrant. The warrant stems from an August incident during which Howard allegedly received items from a clerk at a business without paying for them, Blair said. Howard was jailed.

—Carlven C. Chapman, 41, of Louisiana Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. Monday on a charge of domestic abuse battery- child endangerment.

Officers responded to the area of Fourth and Florida streets in regard to a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke to the victim.

The victim stated that her boyfriend, Chapman, struck her in the facial area while holding their infant child, Blair said. Officers observed marks on the victim and she was bleeding from her lip, Blair said. Chapman was located and jailed.

—Kirk M. Anslum, 35, of Morgan City, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. Monday on warrants charging him with no turn signal and possession of methamphetamine.

Officers located Anslum on Myrtle Street. Anslum held an active warrant for the Morgan City Police Department. The warrant stems from an August incident during which suspected methamphetamine was found in Anslum’s possession, Blair said. Anslum was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported responding to the following arrests:

—Tristen Hines, 20, of Live Oak Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Friday on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on a charge of domestic abuse battery-first offense. Bail was set at $3,500.

—Darrell Sides, 43, of Wise Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. Saturday on a charge of appearing intoxicated in public. Sides was jailed on $300 bail.

—Jacob Alcina, 29, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of prescribed medication without a prescription, simple burglary and two Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warrants charging him with DWI first offense and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. No bail was set yet.

—Kristy M. Solar, 25, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 4:06 a.m. Sunday on a charge of reckless operation with an accident. Bail was set at $344.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.