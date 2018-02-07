Suspect accused of distributing drugs

A 37-year-old Bayou Vista man was charged with distributing two different types of drugs after a deputy responded to a Tuesday shoplifting complaint, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Landon Rodriguez, 37, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:18 p.m. Tuesday on charges of theft, distribution of Suboxone, possession of clorazepate and distribution of gabapentin.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy located the suspect in the theft and identified him as Rodriguez, Anslum said.

While speaking with him, the deputy received consent to search Rodriguez’s vehicle and located the stolen items, Anslum said. The deputy also found pills and Suboxone strips for which Rodriguez was unable to provide a prescription, Anslum said.

Continuing the investigation, the deputy collected evidence that Rodriguez distributed some of the drugs, Anslum said. Rodriguez was jailed with no bail set.

Anslum reported responding to 38 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Richard Simmons, 45, of Daniel Turner Court in Houma, was arrested at 6:09 a.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a reckless driver on U.S. 90 in the Siracusaville area. The deputy located the suspect vehicle and observed the driver swerve off the roadway, Anslum said.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Simmons. While speaking with him, the deputy found that Simmons driver’s license was suspended, Anslum said. Simmons was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 42 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Eddie P. Deslattes Jr., 49, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:23 a.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with possession of hydrocodone, possession of alprazolam and possession of tramadol.

Deslattes was located and arrested in the area of Onstead Street on warrants. The warrants stem from a Nov. 12, 2017, investigation when Deslattes was found to be in possession of suspected hydrocodone, alprazolam and tramadol, Blair said.

The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for his arrest. Deslattes was jailed.

—Trinity Harris, 18, of Greenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for trial and a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to appear for trial.

Harris was located and arrested in the area of Patton Street on city court warrants. Harris was jailed.

—Blaise K. Crane, 23, of Verdunville Road in Verdunville, was arrested at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine.

Crane was located and arrested at the police department. Crane was transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

—Troy J. Charpentier, 37, of Clark Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of driving under suspension.

Patrol officers initiated a stop on a vehicle in the area of La. 182 for an equipment violation. Charpentier, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Charpentier was jailed.

—Devon Marsh, 25, of Ciro Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine and on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

Marsh was located and arrested at the Patterson Police Department on Morgan City Court warrants. Marsh was jailed.

—Kristie L. Bourg, 40, of Bankers Court in Pierre Part, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for arraignment.

Bourg was located and arrested at the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a Morgan City Court warrant. Bourg was jailed.

—Lorelyn M. Gotcher, 31, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday on charges of theft by shoplifting, entry on premises after being forbidden and on a warrant charging her with five counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of Victor II Boulevard in regard to a shoplifter. Officers arrived, and Gotcher was identified.

Gotcher allegedly took items from the business valued at $43.57, Blair said. Gotcher has been arrested in the past at this particular business and barred from the store, Blair said. Gotcher also had a warrant for her arrest through city court. Gotcher was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.