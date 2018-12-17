Suspect accused of disposing of evidence in homicide

A 26-year-old woman was booked Friday in connection with an October 2016 homicide in Franklin after she disposed of evidence in the case, Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux said in a news release.

—Raquel Matthews, 26, of Hamilton Street in Franklin, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Friday on a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Matthews was transported to St. Mary Parish jail.

Matthews’ arrest stems from a homicide that occurred Oct. 23, 2016, in Franklin. Police had responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Augustine Maze Road. Upon officers’ arrival, police discovered that a 16-year-old male was deceased on the scene, Thibodeaux said.

The Franklin Police Department received information in regard to evidence that was disposed of at the time of the incident. After further investigation, police discovered that Matthews allegedly disposed of the evidence. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 97 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Two juvenile females, ages 14 and 16, of Patterson, were arrested at 11:41 a.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Deputies patrolling the Patterson area were dispatched to a location on Main Street in Patterson in reference to a fight. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with two juvenile females who had been in an altercation, Anslum said.

The two juveniles were transported to the sheriff’s branch office for booking. Both juveniles were released to their guardians pending juvenile court proceedings.

—John Henry, 45, of Texas Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Friday on a charge of trespassing.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a location on Zenor Road in reference to a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the property owner who said a man was hunting on the land who was not on the hunting lease.

After a short time, the deputy made contact with a man who was coming out of the woods to his vehicle. The man was identified as Henry, Anslum said. Henry was released on a summons to appear in court March 6, 2019.

—Robert Marcel, 19, of Brighton Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, and turning movements and signals violation.

A deputy patrolling the area of Bayou Vista observed a vehicle fail to use its turn signal at Canal Road. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Marcel. Through the stop, the deputy found marijuana belonging to Marcel, Anslum said. Marcel was released on a summons to appear in court March 6, 2019.

—Jarrod Leblanc, 25, of Elaine Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Friday for turning movements and signals violations, driving under suspension and expired license plate.

A deputy patrolling the area of La. 182 near the Greenwood Overpass observed a vehicle with no operational license plate lights. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Leblanc.

Through the stop, the deputy learned that the license plate was expired and Leblanc’s license was suspended, Anslum said. Leblanc was jailed with bail set at $1,500.

—Chad Fisher, 34, of Burke Place in Franklin, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, and turning movements and required signals violations.

A deputy patrolling Ricohoc observed a vehicle fail to give a signal when turning. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Fisher. During the stop, the deputy found drug paraphernalia belonging to Fisher. Fisher was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court March 6, 2019.

—Alessie Landry, 34, of Verda Street in Pierre Part, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a business in response to a theft complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with business personnel who stated that Landry had been observed attempting to leave the business with merchandise, Anslum said. The deputy made contact with Landry, arrested her and released her on a summons to appear in court March 6, 2019.

— Alandrius White, 36, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of principal to distribution of cocaine.

A corrections deputy made contact with White at parish jail and arrested White on a warrant. No bail has been set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 72 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Kayla Francise, 20, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:28 p.m. Friday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging her with failure to appear.

Officers stopped a vehicle that matched the description of a suspect vehicle in a disturbance complaint. Officers spoke with the occupants in the vehicle and learned that Francise was wanted by 16th Judicial District Court. Francise was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.