Sheriff: Woman swapped price tags to pay lower price

A 36-year-old woman was charged with theft at a Bayou Vista business after she swapped price tags on items, so she wouldn’t have to pay full price, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Dell Nelson, 36, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:06 p.m. Thursday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the complainant. After further investigation, authorities learned that Nelson had swapped tags on items inside the business, so she would not have to pay full price for the items, Smith said. She was issued a summons to appear in court Aug. 28.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 41 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—A female juvenile, 16, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Thursday on a charge of runaway juvenile.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in reference to a runaway juvenile. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the complainant who advised deputies that the female juvenile left the home without permission, the sheriff said. The female juvenile was located and arrested on the above-mentioned charge. She was released to a guardian pending juvenile court action.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 43 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Scott Lawrence Barnes Needham, 31, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Thursday on charges of window tint violation, driving under suspension and no insurance.

An officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on Seventh Street and identified the driver as Needham. During the traffic investigation, a computer check revealed Needham’s driver’s license was under suspension, and he did not possess valid motor vehicle insurance, Blair said. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Joseph McGarrett Noel Jr., 22, of E Bagstill Street in Arnaudville, was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Friday on charges of speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone and driving under suspension. Noel was jailed on $673 cash bail.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Michael Federer, 55, of Shady Grove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 12:52 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension and two brake lights required. Federer posted $252 cash bail.