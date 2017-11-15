Sheriff: Woman failed to appear in drug court

A 24-year-old Morgan City woman was booked into parish jail Tuesday for failing to appear in drug court, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Miranda Brown, 24, of Elaine Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear for a drug court status conference.

During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for Brown’s arrest. No bail is set.

Hebert reported responding to 35 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Debbie Davis, 53, of Alexander Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday on charges of general speed law violation, turning movements and required signals violation, following vehicles too closely and improper display of license plate.

Narcotics detectives patrolling Patterson observed a car traveling closely behind another vehicle on U.S. 90. The view of the vehicle’s license plate was obstructed. Detectives then observed the car moving at 70 mph in a 55 mph zone and witnessed the driver fail to signal a lane change.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver who was identified as Davis. Following the traffic stop investigation, Davis was released on a summons to appear in court Feb. 7, 2018.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Jayquan Key, 23, of Hickory Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Bail is set at $250.

—Kurtis Wesley, 33, of Plum Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace and possession of marijuana. Bail is set at $2,750.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.