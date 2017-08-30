Sheriff: Woman consumed drugs while fleeing from detectives

A 21-year-old Morgan City woman was caught Tuesday after she ran from narcotics detectives in Berwick and consumed drugs while running, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Sydnie Wainwright, 21, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, violation of uniform control dangerous subject law; drug-free zone-church, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice and on a Morgan City Police Department warrant charging her with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, stop sign violation and resisting arrest and a warrant for failure to appear for the charge of possession of marijuana.

While investigating a report of illegal activity on Tournament Boulevard in Berwick, narcotics detectives observed who they knew to be Wainwright run from within a crowd, Hebert said.

After a short foot chase, detectives apprehended Wainwright. While speaking with her, Wainwright told detectives she ran because she held active warrants.

Wainwright also told detectives that while running, she consumed narcotics and discarded a bag of methamphetamine on the ground, Hebert said. The incident occurred in an area less than 2,000 feet away from a church. Wainwright was jailed with no bail set.

The Morgan City police warrant stems from an Aug. 3 investigation when patrol officers observed a vehicle disregard a stop sign in the area of Fifth Street.

The officer initiated a stop and the driver of the vehicle fled the area on foot, Blair said. During the investigation, that woman was identified as Wainwright.

Officers located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia that was linked to Wainwright, Blair said. There were also juveniles located in the vehicle. Warrants were prepared for Wainwright’s arrest, Blair said.

Hebert reported responding to 43 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Lorenzo Merritt, 29, of Hurst Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday on charges of improper display of license plate and possession of marijuana.

Narcotics detectives patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle traveling on Clarke Road without a license plate. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the driver, Merritt.

Detectives received consent to search Merritt and the vehicle and located marijuana cigarettes in the center console, Hebert said. Merritt was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 23.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 35 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Cade Ordoyne, 18, of Brier Street in Schriever, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday on two warrants charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

Ordoyne was located and arrested at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on Morgan City Court warrants. Ordoyne was jailed.

—Lynette A. Guidry, 34, of Wytchwood Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with theft of a motor vehicle.

Guidry was located and arrested at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on a Morgan City police warrant. The warrant stems from an Aug. 3 investigation where Guidry took the vehicle belonging to the victim. A warrant was prepared for Guidry’s arrest. Guidry was jailed.

—Rickie J. Hayes, 53, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with contempt of court. Hayes was located and arrested at city court on a warrant. Hayes was jailed.

—Dequante Wesley, 23, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

Wesley was located and arrested at the city court on a warrant. Wesley was jailed.

—Ciara V. Williams, 29, of Tom Park Drive in Houston, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft less than $1,000 and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging her with failure to appear for trial.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a theft. Williams was identified as taking merchandise valued at $22 without paying for it, Blair said.

Evidence was found linking Williams to the crime, Blair said. Williams also had a warrant for her arrest and was jailed.

—Austin M. Forsythe, 22, of Barber Drive in Laplace, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and open container in a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle traveling in the area of La. 182 with its bright lights activated. A stop was initiated, and Forsythe was identified as the operator of the vehicle, Blair said. Forsythe was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and an open alcoholic beverage in the motor vehicle, Blair said. Forsythe was jailed.

—Shila Mouton, 48, of Oak Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:43 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Patrol officers responded to a home in the area of Oak Street in regard to a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and Mouton was identified as the suspect in the investigation, Blair said.

Mouton was alleged to have struck the victim during the disturbance, Blair said. Police evidence that a battery was committed, Blair said. Mouton was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Terry Anslum, 45, of Pecan Grove in Berwick, was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Monday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Anslum posted $2,500 bail.

—Tara Garcia, 48, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Monday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Garcia posted $2,500 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.