Sheriff: Woman caught with over $6K of meth

A 37-year-old Bayou L’Ourse woman was caught with methamphetamine with a street value of over $6,000 and LSD after a narcotics detective stopped a vehicle in the Patterson area, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Rebecca Concienne, 37, of Andras Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute over 28 grams, possession of LSD and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit conducting interdiction work on U.S. 90 in the Patterson area observed a vehicle drive onto the shoulder of the roadway.

The narcotics detective conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Concienne. While speaking with her, the detective developed information that Concienne was in possession of illegal drugs. The detective received consent to search and located several bags of methamphetamine, a bag containing three pieces of LSD and a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine in Concienne’s purse, Anslum said.

The detective also found evidence that the methamphetamine was being transported from Houston and that Concienne planned to sell the drugs, Anslum said. The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of over $6,000. Concienne was jailed with no bail set.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 33 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Louis Bourque, 32, of Cross Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect of family.

During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a corrections deputy located the active warrant for Bourque. Bail on the warrant is set at $33,483.89.

—Angelo Giandelone Sr., 35, of Lassus Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:43 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery.

Deputies investigating a report of a disturbance at a home in Calumet in February collected evidence that Giandelone pushed a female juvenile during an argument with another subject. Giandelone turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Giandelone was released on $2,500 bail.

—Dang Nguyen, 49, of Arbor Circle in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of vagrancy and remaining where forbidden and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Nguyen was transported from the St. Tammany Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on the warrants. Bail is set at $10,500.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 38 calls and reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.