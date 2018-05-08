Sheriff: Woman booked on 2010 theft warrant

A Morgan City woman was booked on a 2010 warrant stemming from an incident in Bayou Vista in which she used a stolen debit card to buy over $250 in items, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Rachel Dardar, 39, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with theft and unauthorized use of an access card.

A deputy investigating a report of a vehicle crash on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista went to the home on Belanger Street, located Dardar and found that she had an active warrant for her arrest.

The warrant was issued in June 2010 after a deputy identified Dardar as the suspect who used the victim’s stolen debit card to purchase over $250 in items from a store in Bayou Vista, Anslum said. Dardar was transported to parish jail and then transferred to another facility for housing.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 42 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Emily Borel, 24, of David Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with battery of a dating partner. The warrant was issued following an investigation into a complaint of a domestic battery at a home in Bayou Vista. The deputy collected evidence that Borel struck another woman during an argument, Anslum said. Borel turned herself in at parish jail and was released on $2,500 bail.

—Shane Granger, 30, of Chetta Lane in Siracusaville, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, turning movements and required signals violation, following vehicles violation and a warrant from the City Court of Morgan City for failure to appear on a charge of driver must be licensed.

—Louis Ross, 38, of North Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Monday on a Terrebonne Parish warrant for failure to appear on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 in Amelia after observing the driver fail to signal a turn and follow too closely to other vehicles on the roadway. Detectives identified the driver as Granger and the passenger as Ross, the sheriff said.

While speaking with Granger, detectives received consent to search the vehicle and located a marijuana cigarette, the sheriff said. Detectives also found that Granger was wanted on an active warrant out of Morgan City and Ross was wanted on an active warrant from Terrebonne Parish, Anslum said. Granger and Ross were jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 51 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Raven Piggot, 24, of Robin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with possession of quetiapine furmarate.

Piggot was located and arrested in the area of Robin Street on a warrant. The warrant stems from an April 4 incident when officers initiated a stop on a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner. Piggot was identified as the driver and found in possession of suspected quetiapine furmarate, Blair said.

The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Piggot’s arrest. Piggot was jailed.

—David T. Francois, 46, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Monday on charges of resisting an officer and improper equipment.

Narcotics division investigators were in the area of La. 70 when they observed a person exit Brownell Homes on a bicycle crossing over two lanes of travel. The bike was not equipped with any lighting or reflectors.

Investigators attempted to stop and speak with the person when he fled on the bike, Blair said. The man, later identified as Francois, then began to flee on foot when he was apprehended, Blair said. Francois was jailed.

—Marquis J. Clark, 30, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:39 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated when Clark was identified. Clark was in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Clark was jailed.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Brant Michael Percle, 39, of Elm Street in Morgan City, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

On Monday evening, deputies responded to a disturbance call and upon arrival spoke to Percle outside the home. Deputies spoke to other witnesses and obtained statements related to the disturbance.

Deputies observed in plain view, a fully charged syringe as well as a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, Falcon said. Upon confronting Percle, he acknowledged that the drugs and paraphernalia were his, Falcon said. Percle was transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and jailed pending a bail hearing.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.