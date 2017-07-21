Sheriff: Woman arrested after traffic stop

A 35-year-old Berwick woman was arrested after a sheriff’s deputy saw her vehicle following another vehicle too closely and found she didn’t have insurance or a driver’s license on her, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Adrienne Maze, 35, of Wilson Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Thursday on charges of following too closely, expired driver’s license, no driver’s license on person and no motor vehicle insurance.

A detective conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for following another vehicle too closely. The traffic stop investigation was turned over to a patrol deputy.

Maze was found to be operating the vehicle with an expired driver’s license and no insurance, Hebert said. Maze was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 11.

Hebert reported responding to 44 complaints in the parish.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 34 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Jeric J. Bias, 41, of Arkansas Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Arkansas Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Bias was identified as a suspect. Bias allegedly caused a disturbance while at the home, Blair said. Bias was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.