Sheriff warns of phone scam

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office received two complaints Friday afternoon of a phone scam, a news release said. The victims, who both have the 395 Bayou Vista/Patterson area prefix in their phone numbers, report that the caller claimed to be with a hospital.

The caller claimed that the victims’ loved ones were in the hospital with injuries from a vehicle crash. The caller goes on to state that the loved ones need money in order to be treated and/or released from the hospital.

After receiving the calls, the victims checked on their family members and found that the phone calls were scams. In these types of scams, the callers attempt to prey on the victims’ emotions and fears.

Never give personal information out to anyone over the phone. If you truly believe a loved one is in danger, call 911 immediately. Talk with your family members and friends about these dangers so they do not become victims, the release said.