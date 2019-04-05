Sheriff: Vehicle forced flood waters onto residents’ property

A man was arrested Thursday in Bayou Vista after detectives saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed through flooded streets, forcing water up to people’s homes, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Enrique F. Loza, 39, of South Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:26 p.m. Thursday on a charge of reckless operation of a vehicle.

Narcotics detectives were assisting with road blockage in the Bayou Vista area due to flooding. While blocking off the intersection of Jupiter and Delmar streets, detective’s attention were drawn to citizens in their yards yelling at a vehicle traveling down Jupiter Street to slow down, Smith said.

Detectives looked back and observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed through flooded streets, forcing water up to houses and property, the sheriff said. Detectives conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Loza. Loza was issued a summons to appear in court July 29.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 41 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—James Patrick Freifeld, 39, of Amelia, was arrested at 11:26 p.m. Thursday on charges of remaining where forbidden and battery of a dating partner.

Deputies were dispatched to a complaint on Cajun Way Lane in Amelia in reference to removing a subject from the property. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the male subject, identified as Freifeld, who was walking around the building.

Freifeld told deputies that he and his girlfriend had gotten into an altercation that caused him to be banned from the business. Deputies observed physical signs of abuse present on the victim, Smith said. Freifeld was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 33 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Charles Ganaway, 30, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—James Henry Marks, 28, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Officers were called to a Sixth Street home in reference to illegal narcotic activity. Upon officers arriving they made contact with Ganaway and Marks. During the investigation, officers found suspected drug paraphernalia in Ganaway’s and Marks’ possession, Blair said.

Officers also found suspected methamphetamine in Marks’ possession, Blair said. Both Ganaway and Marks were jailed.

—Bettina Lynn Duval, 44, of Allison Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Thursday on a charge of probation violation. Duval was arrested in city court for a probation violation. She was jailed.

—John F. Gibson, 54, of Oak Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with two counts of failure to appear for trial.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 and identified the driver as Gibson. A warrant check revealed 16th District Court had warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Dashunn Hardickman, 29, of Joseph Street in Franklin, was arrested at 11:22 p.m. Thursday on a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Fifth Street and identified the driver as Hardickman. A warrant check revealed Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Devante Robertson, 23, of Pellerin Road in Jeanerette, was arrested at 1:54 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of synthetic marijuana.

A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on Federal Avenue and identified Robertson as a passenger. During the traffic stop, officers found suspected synthetic marijuana in Robertson’s possession, Blair said. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Elizabeth B. Jones, 56, of Felterman Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1 a.m. Friday on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging her with failure to appear for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, DWI fourth or subsequent offense, hit-and-run driving and careless operation of a motor vehicle. Jones was jailed on $1,500 bail.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Selena Percle, 20, of 3rd Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. Pre-set bail was set at $176.

—Andrea Aucoin, 58, of Fortins Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:20 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and hydrocodone, violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and signals and tail lamps required. Bail was set at $1,500.