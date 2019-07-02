Sheriff: U.S. 90 chase suspect caught

A 33-year-old Patterson man was booked on multiple charges following a short vehicle chase on U.S. 90, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Danny Michael Fulks Jr., 33, of Cremo Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 9:31 a.m. Monday on charges of switched license plate/stolen license plate, reckless operation no accident, no insurance, aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was traveling west on U.S. 90 when he observed a vehicle with a license plate that didn’t match the vehicle. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the suspect , later identified as Fulks, began to flee from the deputy, Smith said.

After a short pursuit, Fulks was apprehended. The deputy was advised by dispatch that Fulks was driving with a suspended driver’s license and had no vehicle insurance. Fulks was jailed with no bail set.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 41 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Myron Hatch Jr., 46, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. Monday on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of unauthorized use of a movable, possession of methamphetamine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana 14 grams or less, possession of drug paraphernalia first offense and illegal use/ consumption/ possession/ distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17.

Hatch was transported from Assumption Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish jail on the warrants. No bail was set.

—Mary Janet Frisco, 37, of Cross Road No. 2 in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court.

Frisco was transported from the Assumption Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish jail on the active warrant. No bail was set.

—Donna Sherrie Reed, 48, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:56 a.m. Tuesday on three warrants for failure to appear on charges of driving under suspension, hit-and-run and disturbing the peace.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Teche Road in Bayou Vista when he observed multiple subjects in the middle of the road. The deputy made contact with the subjects, one identified as Reed. The deputy was advised by dispatch of the active warrant for Reed. She was jailed with bail set at $633.

—Charles H. Pittman, 49, of Moon Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Monday on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle and resisting a police officer with force or violence.

A deputy with the K-9 division was stationary on the corner of Saturn and Moon roads in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle turn onto Moon Road at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle when the vehicle pulled into a driveway.

The deputy identified the driver as Pittman. During the arrest, Pittman became irate and aggressive toward the deputy, the sheriff said. Pittman was jailed with bail set at $500.

—Courtney Smith, 30, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:42 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Narcotics detectives were traveling down La. 182 in Berwick when they observed a vehicle swerve off the roadway several times. Narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Smith. During the investigation, drugs were located, the sheriff said. Smith was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

—A male juvenile, 17, was arrested at 8:53 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of unauthorized use of a movable $1,000 or less and criminal trespassing.

A deputy was dispatched to a home in reference to a civil matter. During the investigation, the deputy made contact with the juvenile and learned of the warrant. The juvenile was released to his guardian pending juvenile court action.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 33 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Mark Anthony Webb, 35, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Monday on a Franklin police warrant charging him with failure to pay registration fee and failure to notify of an address change.

Officers were called to a home on Fourth Street for a disturbance. Upon arriving, they came into contact with Webb. A warrants check revealed a warrant for his arrest by the Franklin Police Department. He was jailed.

—Robert Anthony Norris, 29, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Officers came into contact with Norris in the area of Sixth and Belanger streets. A warrants check revealed city court had a warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Dezzie Jane Booty, 39, of Maple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court. Officers located Booty on Maple Street and arrested her on a city court warrant. She was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Abishai J. Arenas, 24, of Laurel Street in New Orleans, was arrested at 3:57 p.m. Monday on a charge of speeding 68 mph in a 55 mph zone and possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $2,250.

—Eric T. Trahan, 20, of Daphne Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:58 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Trahan paid $77 bail.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.