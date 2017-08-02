Sheriff: Two meth labs found in Bayou Vista home

Two people were arrested Tuesday in Bayou Vista after narcotics detectives found two meth labs in a home, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Terry DuBois, 56, of Bowen Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday on charges of two counts for operation of a clandestine laboratory, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone and a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle without insurance, vehicle license required and failure to apply for certificate of title.

—Robin Davis, 47, of Bowen Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone.

A narcotics section detective investigated possible illegal drug activity at Davis’ and DuBois’ home on Bowen Lane. The detective spoke with Davis, received consent to enter the home, smelled the odor of burning marijuana and observed two marijuana cigarettes on a table, Hebert said.

The detective obtained a search warrant for the location and found a bag of methamphetamine in Davis’ room. Detectives also located a bag of methamphetamine on a desk in DuBois’ room and a one pot methamphetamine lab with items used to make the illegal substance, Hebert said.

As the search progressed, a second lab was found inside the home which is located within 2,000 feet of a church and park, Hebert said. DuBois and Davis were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set. Xtreme Cleaners, a crime and death scene cleaning service, was contacted to ensure that no hazardous chemicals related to the labs remained in the home.

Hebert reported responding to 40 complaints in the parish.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 50 calls and reported the following arrests:

—John S. Henry, 31, of Irish Bend Road in Franklin, was arrested at 8:54 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft of utilities. Henry was transported from the Berwick Police Department and on a Morgan City Court warrant. Henry was jailed.

—Joni R. Madison, 37, of Pecos Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday on warrants charging her with possession of methamphetamine, open container in a motor vehicle and required signals.

Madison was transported from the Berwick Police Department and arrested on Morgan City Police warrants. The warrants stem from a Dec. 12, 2016, incident when investigators observed a vehicle switching from lane to lane failing to signal. A stop was initiated, and Madison was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Madison was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Madison’s arrest. Madison was jailed.

—Raul O. Nevarez, 54, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with battery of emergency room personnel and illegal possession of stolen things.

Nevarez was located and arrested in the area of Mallard Street on warrants. The first warrant stems from a July 24 investigation when Nevarez allegedly committed a battery on an emergency room nurse.

Nevarez was already in the custody of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office on other charges. The second warrant stems from an investigation when Nevarez was arrested July 30. Nevarez was found to be in possession of several construction tools.

The tools were later reported stolen by the victim out of a home in the area of Duke Street. Nevarez was jailed.

—Lacey M. Menard, 23, of Victor II Boulevard in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging her with six counts of failure to appear to pay a fine and for a probation violation.

Menard was transported from the St. Landry Parish Detention Center and arrested on Morgan City Court warrants. Menard was jailed.

—Kerry Martin, 20, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of contempt of court.

Martin was transported from city court after being held in contempt of court. Martin was jailed.

—Troy M. Aucoin, 17, of Guidry Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of contempt of court.

Aucoin was transported from city court after being held in contempt of court. Aucoin was jailed.

—James W. Minton Jr., 40, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Glenwood Street in regard to a disturbance. Minton was identified as being involved in a verbal altercation. Minton was found to be in an intoxicated state. Minton was jailed.

—Leroy Davis III, 26, of Adams Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:03 p.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension, flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer and improper turning and on warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a probation fee and probation violation.

—Blake Smith, 26, of Tiffany Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:03 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer and on warrants charging him with theft, interfering with an investigation, illegal possession of stolen things, three counts of failure to appear for trial, failure to appear to pay a probation fee and two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Narcotics division investigators observed a vehicle negotiate an improper turn in the area of Victor II Boulevard. Investigators attempted to initiate a stop and the operator of the vehicle failed to comply. The vehicle continued to travel and flee from investigators when it turned into Brownell Homes.

The vehicle then began traveling at higher speeds and operating in a reckless manner, running stop signs. Two people fled from the vehicle on foot at which time investigators gave chase of the people.

After a short foot chase, the operator of the vehicle was apprehended and identified as Davis. The passenger of the vehicle was also apprehended and identified as Smith. Davis had a suspended driver’s license and had active warrants for his arrest through city court, Blair said.

Smith was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and it was learned that he held several active warrants for his arrest held by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, 16th Judicial District Court and Morgan City Court, Blair said. Both Davis and Smith were jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Earl C. Butler, 50, of Park Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of violation of parole. No bail is set yet.

—Carrie L. Spurgeon, 35, of First Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for another jurisdiction. Spurgeon was jailed with no bail set yet.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.