Sheriff: Two caught with meth, paraphernalia

Two people were caught with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Amelia after a deputy saw a vehicle with one brake light, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Bryan Paul Scully Jr., 36, of Cactus Road in Lafayette, was arrested at 10:37 p.m. Thursday on charges of brake lights required, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance.

—Joell Theil Bourg, 35, of Beadle Street in Amelia, was arrested at 10:37 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling the Beadle Street area in Amelia observed a vehicle with only one operable brake light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, identified as Scully, and the passenger, identified as Bourg.

Scully gave the deputy consent to search the vehicle, Smith said. The deputy located a small bag of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff said. Both Scully and Bourg were both jailed with no bail set.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 28 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Darrius Deques Williams, 25, of Hall Street in Houma, was arrested at 3:31 a.m. Friday on charges of speeding, driver must be licensed and possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling the area of U.S. 90 East in Patterson observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified Williams as the driver.

Williams was unable to produce a valid driver’s license, and the deputy observed marijuana inside the vehicle, the sheriff said. Marijuana was observed inside of the vehicle. Bail was set at $2,750.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 42 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Khadijah R. Batiste, 24, of Short Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for speeding. Batiste was located at the police department and booked on a warrant. She was jailed.

—Megan Virginia Ciriello, 31, of Golden Avenue in Mobile, Alabama, was arrested at 7:26 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging her with failure to appear for trial.

Officers were dispatched to Martin Luther King Boulevard and La. 182 in reference to an intoxicated woman. Upon officers’ arrival, they came into contact with Ciriello who showed signs of impairment, Blair said.

She was arrested and transported to the police department. Once at the department, officers discovered that district court had an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Michael K. Brewster, 28, of Myrtle Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with hit-and-run. Brewster paid a $264 cash fine.

—William Carr, 30, of Clements Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:03 a.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace and remaining where forbidden. Cash bail was set at $586.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.