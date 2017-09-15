Sheriff: Two arrests made, drugs seized after room search

Two suspects were arrested Thursday on numerous drug charges after detectives learned that illegal drugs were being sold from a hotel room in Bayou Vista, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Johnell Dyer, 40, of U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:24 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, manufacturing of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone, possession of hydrocodone, possession of diazepam, possession of tramadol, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law.

—Devan Washington, 39, of U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:24 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone, possession of hydrocodone, possession of diazepam, possession of tramadol, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law, transactions involving drug proceeds and possession of drug paraphernalia.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives received information that illegal drugs were being sold from a room in a motel on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista. Detectives obtained a search warrant.

Together with Morgan City Police Department detectives, they executed the warrant and detained two suspects identified as Dyer and Washington. While searching the room, detectives located 38 pieces or rocks of crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, over six dozen Xanax pills, other types of pills and cash, Hebert said.

The money is suspected to be derived from illicit drug sales, the sheriff said. Detectives also found glass measuring cups, whisks, and spoons; evidence of the manufacturing of crack cocaine, Hebert said.

The cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana were packaged in a manner consistent with the street level sale of the drugs, Hebert said. Detectives say the total estimated street value of the drugs is over $12,000. The drugs were located within 2,000 feet of a church.

Dyer and Washington were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Dyer’s bail is set at $50,000. Washington’s bail is set at $25,000.

Hebert reported responding to 35 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Eroy Acosta, 31, of Lockbridge Avenue in Pride, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. Thursday on charges of general speed law violation, no proof of motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed and failure by owner to secure registration.

Deputies working to enforce traffic laws in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle speeding 33 mph in a 25 mph zone on Teche Road and conducted a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver, identified as Acosta, the deputy found that he was operating the vehicle without a driver’s license, proof of insurance or vehicle registration. The deputy released Acosta on a summons to appear in court Dec. 1.

—Danny Fulks Jr., 32, of Cremo Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Friday on charges of no license plate light and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy observed a vehicle traveling on U.S. 90 in Patterson without a working license plate light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, spoke with Fulks, and found that he was driving with a suspended license. Fulks was released on a summons to appear in court Dec. 1.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 41 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Desmond J. Richard, 36, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with three counts for failure to appear to pay a fine and for probation violation.

Richard was located and arrested at the police department on city court warrants. He was jailed.

—Rolando Villalobos, 77, of South Verrett Road in Amelia, was arrested at 6:57 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Michelle R. Ashley, 48, of South Verrett Road in Amelia, was arrested at 6:57 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper turning.

Narcotics division investigators observed a vehicle negotiate an improper turn in the area of La. 182. A stop was initiated, and Ashley was identified as the driver and Villalobos as a passenger.

Villalobos and Ashley were found to be in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. They were both jailed.

—Jarvis D. Granger, 31, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.

Narcotics division investigators executed a search warrant at a motel in the area of La. 182. Granger was developed as a suspect, and investigators located suspected synthetic marijuana, marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Granger attempted to destroy evidence during the investigation, Blair said. Police found evidence linking Granger to the crime and that the illicit drugs were destined to be sold. Granger was jailed.

—Luis Garcia, 33, of Willow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:34 p.m. Thursday on charges of DWI first offense, no driver’s license, no insurance and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Bush Street negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated and Garcia was identified as the driver.

The vehicle that Garcia was operating was found to not have valid insurance, and Garcia also didn’t have a driver’s license, Blair said. Garcia was found to be in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test.

Police found evidence that Garcia may be under the influence of prescription medication. Garcia registered 0.000 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said.

Garcia refused to submit to blood analysis, and, therefore, police obtained a search warrant. Chemical testing of the sample is pending. Garcia was jailed.

—Lantrell Ayers, 26, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension, resisting an officer and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated and Ayers was later identified.

Ayers provided officers with a false name, Blair said. His driver’s license was later found to be under suspension. Ayers was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Jovan Sanders, 25, of Charlotte Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. Thursday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Sanders posted $2,500 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.