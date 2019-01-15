Sheriff: Two arrested after stop

Two people were arrested in the Berwick area after St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives stopped a vehicle with no passenger side brake light, Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Matthew Rollins, 24, of Diane Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. Monday on charges of tail lights, no driver’s license, and on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

—Andrenique Brown, 22, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana. Morgan City Police Chief James Blair also reported that police booked Brown at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with possession of marijuana.

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section were patrolling the area of Berwick when they observed a vehicle with no passenger side brake light. The detectives conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Rollins, and a passenger, Brown.

Through the stop, the detectives learned that Rollins did not have a valid driver’s license, and that he held active warrants for his arrest. Brown also had an active warrant for her arrest, Smith said. Rollins and Brown were transported to St. Mary Parish jail for booking. Bail for Rollins was set at $200,000. No bail was set for Brown.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Joshua Walton, 18, of Charlotte Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Monday on charges of stop signs and yield signs, possession of marijuana and improper lane usage.

—Kameron Francis, 18, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section were patrolling the area of Zenor Road when they observed a vehicle leave the roadway onto the dirt then back on the road.

The detectives conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Walton, and a passenger, Francis. Through the stop, the detectives smelled a strong odor of marijuana and found marijuana in the vehicle, Smith said. Both Walton and Francis were released on summonses to appear in court April 4.

—Loreal Jackson, 33, of North Lobdell Street in Baton Rouge, was arrested at 9:39 a.m. Monday on charges of driving under suspension and maximum speed limit violation.

A deputy was conducting speed enforcement on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista when he observed a car traveling over the speed limit. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Jackson. Through the stop, the deputy learned that Jackson’s license was suspended, Smith said. Jackson was released on a summons to appear in court April 4.

—Yvonne Vilo, 60, of Washington Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:56 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft.

A deputy patrolling the area of Bayou Vista was dispatched to a business in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with business personnel who stated that a woman, identified as Vilo, attempted to leave the store with merchandise. The deputy made contact with Vilo and arrested her. Vilo was released on a summons to appear in court April 4.

—Daniel Griffin, 41, of La. 182 in Berwick, was arrested at 7:26 p.m. Sunday on charges of resisting an officer, possession of crack cocaine and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of speeding, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to honor a written promise to appear.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a business in reference to a suspicious person on the premises. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with business personnel who pointed out the suspicious person to the deputy.

The deputy made contact with the person, identified as Griffin and began to question him. The deputy learned of an active warrant for Griffin’s arrest and advised him of the warrant. Griffin then fled on foot from the deputy and was apprehended moments later, Smith said.

A witness informed the deputy of a bag that she observed Griffin throw down as he was fleeing. The bag was recovered and contained drugs, the sheriff said. Griffin was jailed with no bail set.

—Melissa Wynne, 38, of Linda Anne Avenue in Gray, was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana .

A deputy patrolling the area of Bayou Vista observed a vehicle fail to use a proper turn signal in a J-turn lane. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and a passenger, identified as Wynne. Through the stop, drugs were found, Smith said. Wynne was released on a summons to appear in court April 4.

—Larrian Harris, 20, of Shannon Drive in Violet, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Sunday on a charge of reckless operation.

A deputy traveling east on U.S. 90 in the area of Morgan City observed a vehicle traveling west at a high rate of speed. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Harris, who was released on a summons to appear in court April 4.

—Eric Harvey, 33, of Adams Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:01 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of schedule I drugs.

A deputy with the K-9 section of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office was patrolling Bayou Vista assisted another deputy on a traffic stop on U.S. 90 near Southeast Boulevard when he made contact with the passenger of the car, Harvey. During the stop, the deputy found drugs in Harvey’s possession, Smith said. Harvey was released on a summons to appear in court April 4.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported no arrests.