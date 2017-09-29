Sheriff: Two arrested after multiple drugs found in home

Two Berwick men were booked on drug charges after authorities located crystal meth, steroids, Xanax pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at their home, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Michael Sweetser Jr., 34, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. Thursday on charges of improper lane usage, brake lights required, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, possession of steroids, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

—Clyde Broussard, 44, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant from Crowley City Court for failure to appear on the charges of driving with a suspended license.

Narcotics Section detectives, Berwick police officers and Morgan City police detectives conducted a search warrant at Sweetser’s and Broussard’s home, Hebert said.

While en route to the location, detectives observed Sweetser driving across the center line of the roadway with only one functioning tail light. Sweetser stopped the vehicle at his home, Hebert said.

Detectives detained him pending the investigation and located a bag of crystal methamphetamine on him, Hebert said. Sweetser was in possession of the illegal drug while driving with a small child in the vehicle. During the execution of the search warrant, detectives detained Broussard, who was in the home, and located five bags of crystal methamphetamine, a bag of marijuana, over 100 Xanax pills, vials of steroids, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia, the sheriff said.

Detectives collected evidence that Sweetser and Broussard were selling drugs from the home. Broussard was found to be in possession of $273 cash suspected of being derived from illicit drug sales, Hebert said. Narcotics detectives estimate the street value of the crystal methamphetamine to be about $10,000.

Both suspects were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set for Sweetser. Broussard’s bail is set at $85,000.

Hebert reported responding to 31 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Gerard Staub Jr., 73, of Rue Chene in Ponchatoula, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with simple battery.

The warrant stems from an investigation into a Sept. 9 alleged battery in the Patterson area. A deputy collected evidence that Staub pushed a male victim, causing the victim to fall to the ground, Hebert said. Staub turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City. He was released on a summons to appear in court Dec. 1.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 49 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Timothy Collier, 18, of Honey Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:57 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment. Collier was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Collier was jailed.

—Therina L. Russell, 42, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to the area of La. 70 in regard to a suspicious person. Police arrived, and Russell was identified as the person in question, Blair said. Russell was found to be in an intoxicated state. Russell was jailed.

—Sidney L. Wainwright, 21, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:25 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for contempt of court. Wainwright was located and arrested at the police department on a warrant. Wainwright was jailed.

—Leanna R. Gresco, 26, of La. 70 in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay fine. Gresco was located and arrested in the area of U.S. 90 on a city court warrant. Gresco was jailed.

—Joel Claudio-Deleon, 40, of Grizzaffi Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:34 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

Claudio-Deleon was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on an active warrant held by the 16th Judicial District Court. Claudio-Deleon was jailed.

—Myles Morgan, 29, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:11 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a probation fee. Morgan was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Morgan was jailed.

—Gregory Carbins, 68, of Bernice Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:41 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with theft.

Carbins was located and arrested at the Morgan City Police Department on a warrant for the Chitimacha Police Department. Carbins was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.