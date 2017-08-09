Sheriff: Two arrested after meth, syringes found in Bayou Vista home

Two people were booked into parish jail Tuesday after narcotics detectives searched a Bayou Vista home and found bags of methamphetamine and syringes in the presence of four children, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—John Jones Jr., 25, of Arcemont Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone.

—Janna Gilmore, 31, of Arcemont Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone.

Narcotics detectives investigating a report of illegal drug activity in the presence of children obtained a search warrant for Gilmore’s and Jones’ home. Detectives located bags of methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia including several syringes and spoons used to inject illegal drugs, Hebert said.

Detectives spoke with four children who were at the residence at the time of the investigation. The children were placed in the care of a family member. Gilmore and Jones were jailed with no bail set.

Hebert reported responding to 40 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Ramus Martin, 51, of Joshua Reed Drive in Houma, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear failure to appear on the charge of issuing worthless checks, a Lafayette Parish warrant for felony theft and a Jefferson Parish warrant for failure to appear on the charge of issuing worthless checks.

During a traffic stop on Village Lane in Amelia, a deputy found a passenger, Martin, was wanted on active warrants. Martin was jailed with no bail set.

—Gary Morgan Jr., 35, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional officer located the active warrant for Morgan’s arrest. Morgan was released on $850 bail.

—Kacy Norman, 32, of Nevada Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of stolen things, forgery and unauthorized use of an access card.

On Aug. 8, a deputy responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in Bayou Vista. A driver’s license and debit card were stolen from the vehicle, Hebert said. The deputy learned that the debit card was used at a business in Morgan City.

The deputy positively identified the person who used the stolen card as Norman and located her on Sandra Street in Morgan City, Hebert said.

While speaking with her about the case, the deputy received consent to search her purse and located the driver’s license that was reported stolen in the vehicle burglary, the sheriff said. Norman was jailed with no bail set.

—Joshua Smith, 22, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of synthetic cannabinoids and possession of marijuana.

While investigating a separate complaint on Village Lane in Amelia, deputies received information that Smith, who was wanted on active warrants, was in the area, Hebert said. Deputies located Smith at his home and jail with bail set at $28,000.

—Leobardo Pineda-Hernandez, 19, of Texas Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Arcemont Lane in Bayou Vista. Deputies learned that when the victim opened the door to the residence, Pineda-Hernandez pushed the door causing the female victim to fall onto a nearby couch.

Deputies located Pineda-Hernandez at his home. Through investigation, deputies found that Pineda-Hernandez was involved in an argument on social media with another man and went to the home in Bayou Vista to confront him, Hebert said. Pineda-Hernandez was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 36 calls and reported the following arrests:

—German S. Funes, 36, of Laurel Street in New Orleans, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on charges of no driver’s license, no insurance and expired inspection sticker.

A patrol officer responded to the area of Park Road in regard to a vehicle driving recklessly. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle fitting the description. The driver, Funes, did not have valid driver’s license, and the vehicle had an expired inspection sticker and no valid insurance, Blair said. Funes was jailed.

—Kayla M. Francise, 19, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for trial.

A traffic stop was conducted in the area of La. 182 near Everett Street. Francise was a passenger in the vehicle. A warrant check revealed that there was an active warrant for her arrest through city court. Francise was jailed.

—Matthew A. Tabor, 32, of Shady Grove in Patterson, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday on charges of no turn signal and driving under suspension.

An officer patrolling the area of La. 182 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard observed a vehicle fail to use a turn signal while changing lanes. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Tabor, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Tabor was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Aaron Jacob Ross, 22, of Lia Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession marijuana and drug paraphernalia. No bail is set yet.

—Casey Alan Cruz, 18, of Emy Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. No bail is set yet.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Trey Simoneaux, 34, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10 a.m. Tuesday on charges for two counts of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment. He posted $7,000 bail.