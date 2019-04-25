Sheriff: Two arrested after meth, rifle found in stop

Two people were arrested after deputies found methamphetamine and a rifle during a traffic stop, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Shelia J. Naranjos, 52, of Beadle Street in Amelia, was arrested at 7:51 a.m. Tuesday on charges of following too closely and possession of methamphetamine.

—Herman Terrell Solone, 27, of 5th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:51 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and a Patterson police warrant charging him with resisting an officer by giving false information.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Solone, and the passenger, identified as Naranjos. While deputies were speaking to Naranjos, she appeared to be nervous. Consent to search the vehicle was granted by Naranjos.

During the search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and a rifle were located, the sheriff said. A background check on Solone revealed the active warrant for his arrest and that he is a convicted felon. Both were jailed. Bail on Naranjos was set at $2,500. No bail was set on Solone.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 40 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Frankie Gerard Clark, 35, of Friendship Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for theft and criminal trespass and a warrant for criminal neglect of family.

Clark was located at the Terrebonne Parish Detention Center on the above-mentioned warrants. He was jailed with bail set at $22,363.08.

—Kyle Jesse Sanders, 46, of Third Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of resisting by force and on a warrant for failure to appear for contempt hearing on a charge of criminal neglect of family.

Sanders was located at his home on the active warrant. When deputies were attempting to arrest him, Sanders began to resist the deputies, Smith said. He was jailed with bail set at $20,988.84.

—Stephanie Ann Pharr, 53, of North Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

A deputy working traffic enforcement was stationary on U.S. 90 in Berwick when he observed a vehicle speeding. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Pharr. A background check on Pharr revealed she was driving under suspension. Pharr was issued a summons to appear in court July 29.

—Lonnie J. Stratton Jr., 26, of Riverview Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy was dispatched to the area of Patterson in reference to a male subject lying in the roadway. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Stratton. While speaking with Stratton, the deputy could smell an odor of marijuana coming from him, the sheriff said. He produced marijuana and admitted that it was his, Smith said. Stratton was issued a summons to appear in court July 29.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 51 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Robert Jeremy Ballance, 35, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 7 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant charging him with probation and parole violation.

Officers were called to the area of Sixth and Louisa streets in reference to Ballance being in the area and was wanted by probation and parole. Upon officers arriving in the area, Ballance attempted to discard a bag of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Ballance was jailed.

—Corbert J. Dinger, 34, of Duchamp Road in Broussard, was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with simple battery. He turned himself in to the police department on a warrant. He was jailed.

—Marcelle B. Dinger, 36, of Duchamp Road in Broussard, was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with simple battery. Dinger turned herself in to the police department on a warrant. She was jailed.

—Joseph Anthony Acosta, 26, of Grove Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with failure to appear in court and theft over $1,000.

Acosta was located at Patterson Police Department and arrested on active warrants held by Morgan City Police Department. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.