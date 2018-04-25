Sheriff: Theft suspect resisted deputy

A Patterson man was charged with theft and resisting an officer after he tried to pull away from a deputy following a shoplifting complaint in Bayou Vista, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Joseph Touchet Jr., 27, of Enterprise Boulevard in Patterson, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday on charges of resisting an officer, theft and disturbing the peace intoxication.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy located the suspect inside the store. The suspect, later identified as Touchet, attempted to run out of the store, Anslum said. The deputy apprehended Touchet.

While being detained, Touchet attempted to pull away from the deputy multiple times, the sheriff said. During the subsequent investigation, the deputy located several stolen items in Touchet’s possession. The deputy also observed that Touchet showed signs of alcohol impairment, Anslum said. The deputy transported Touchet to parish jail for booking. Bail was set at $5,000.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 30 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Amber Montgomery, 27, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of amphetamine and possession of Subutex.

After learning of the warrant for her arrest, Montgomery turned herself in at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Franklin. A deputy transported Montgomery to parish jail for booking. Bail was set at $5,000.

—A juvenile male, 15, of Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday on charges of simple burglary of a vehicle, attempted simple burglary of a vehicle and two counts of criminal trespass.

A deputy investigating the vehicle burglaries that occurred in Bayou Vista identified the juvenile as a suspect in the crimes. The deputy found evidence that the juvenile entered into two vehicles in the 500 block of David Road and stole items including a sunglasses case and cans of tobacco, Anslum said.

The deputy located the items at the juvenile’s home, the sheriff said. Following the investigation, the deputy released the juvenile to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 48 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Gilbert C. Howard, 48, of Youngs Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with theft less than $1,000.

Howard was located and arrested in the area of Spruce Street on a warrant. The warrant stems from an April 13 investigation when officers responded to an establishment in the area of La. 182. Howard allegedly took items from the store without paying for them, Blair said.

The investigation continued and a warrant was prepared for Howard’s arrest. Howard was jailed.

—Anthony J. Harris, 22, of Arizona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for drug court and on a charge of possession of marijuana second offense.

Harris was located and arrested in the area of Seventh Street on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. When Harris was taken into custody, he was in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Harris was jailed.

—Brian Robertson, 23, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment. Robertson was located and arrested in the area of La. 70 on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Robertson was jailed.

—Ernest N. Mingo, 34, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:13 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated and a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

Patrol officers encountered Mingo walking in the area of Everett Street. Mingo was in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Mingo had an arrest warrant through city court. Mingo was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.