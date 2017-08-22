Sheriff: Teen caught with gun, meth after chase

An 18-year-old man was caught with methamphetamine and a gun after fleeing on foot from detectives in Bayou Vista and entering a home, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Cade Ordoyne, 18, no address given, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, simple escape, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of criminal trespass.

While patrolling Bayou Vista, narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having a cracked windshield and improper lane usage. Detectives made contact with the passenger, Ordoyne, who stepped out of the vehicle and told detectives he had a gun concealed on him, Hebert said.

Detectives placed Ordoyne in handcuffs and detained him while retrieving his gun. The K-9 team then conducted a search outside of the vehicle. K-9 Buddy showed an odor response indicating the presence of illegal drugs, Hebert said.

A detective conducted a search of the vehicle and located a container with methamphetamine inside where Ordoyne was seated, the sheriff said.

Ordoyne then fled from the scene on foot, while handcuffed. Detectives pursued Ordoyne and found evidence that he entered an inhabited home on Columbus Avenue, Hebert said. Detectives caught Ordoyne and transported him to parish jail. No bail is set.

Hebert reported responding to 36 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Tina Stelly , 48, of Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport, was arrested at 9:56 a.m. Monday on charges of stop sign violation, no insurance, driving under suspension and warrants for failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on charges of possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

—Steve Scully Sr., 51, of Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport, was arrested at 9:56 a.m. Monday on warrants for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage, failure to appear for possession of marijuana, failure to appear for criminal mischief, failure to appear for possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, failure to honor written promise, and failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy traveling in the Berwick area observed a vehicle fail to stop at the Thorguson Road and River Road intersection. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on River Road and made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Stelly and Scully.

While speaking with them, the deputy located active warrants for their arrest and found that Stelly was operating the vehicle with a suspended license and no insurance, Hebert said. Stelly and Scully were jailed. Bail is set at $7,500 for Stelly and at $33,850 for Scully.

—Jeremy Picard, 37, of Alleman Drive in New Iberia, was arrested at 11:33 a.m. Monday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy responded to a report of a stranded motorist on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista. The deputy made contact with Picard and learned that he was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Picard was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 23.

—Jose Flores, 57, of La. 182 East in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear for the charge of simple battery. Flores turned himself in at the parish jail. Flores was released on $1,500 bail.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 39 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Brendan P. Murphy Jr., 23, of Louisa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday on charges of DWI third offense, possession of hydrocodone and improper lane usage.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle in the area of Sixth Street negotiate a turn at which time the vehicle entered the opposite lane of travel. A stop was initiated and Murphy, the driver, was found to be in an intoxicated state, Blair said.

Murphy performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.141 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Murphy was also found to be in possession of suspected hydrocodone, for which he didn’t have a valid prescription.

Murphy has been arrested for DWI offenses two separate times since 2013, Blair said. Murphy was jailed.

—Tevin Paul, 36, of 71st Avenue in Baton Rouge, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with false acquisition of a controlled dangerous substance.

Paul was located and arrested at the Morgan City Police Department on a warrant. The warrant stems from when narcotics investigators responded to a pharmacy in the Morgan City area in regard to a person attempting to fill a prescription of hydrocodone with a false prescription.

Paul was identified as a suspect during the investigation. Evidence was uncovered linking Paul to the crime. Paul had already departed the area prior to the beginning of the investigation. Therefore, warrants were prepared for his arrest. Paul was jailed.

— Lemarcus J. Francois, 23, of Douglas Road in Washington, D.C., was arrested at 8:25 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for revocation.

Francois was located and arrested in the area of Egle Street on warrants. Francois was jailed.

—Tina D. Stelly, 48, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for arraignment. Stelly was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Stelly was jailed.

— Jeremie M. Paul, 27, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Monday on warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine and restitution and two counts of failure to appear for sentencing, and resisting an officer.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Wise Street in regard to locating Paul on city court warrants. When officers made contact with Paul he provided a false name, Blair said. Paul was positively identified, at which time he was jailed.

—Eric Gaskins, 46, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:17 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

Patrol officers came in contact with Gaskins in a neighborhood in the area of Poplar Street. While speaking with officers, Gaskins fled the area on foot, Blair said.

Officers pursued Gaskins and caught him after a short foot chase, Blair said. Gaskins was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Gaskins was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Kirk Tappin, 47, of Riverview Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:19 p.m. Monday on a charge of violation of a protective order. Tappin was released on bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.