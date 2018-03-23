Sheriff: Suspect threw bag of cocaine out of vehicle

Narcotics detectives arrested two suspects Thursday after detectives saw one man throw a bag of crack cocaine out of a vehicle in Baldwin, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Daniel Ray Miller, 29, of Cotton Street in Charenton, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia and transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substances activity.

—Keith Allen Clark, 44, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with possession of crack cocaine and improper lane usage.

Narcotics detectives investigating illegal drug activity in Baldwin observed Miller and Clark at a business on La. 182. Detectives had a warrant for Clark as the result of a traffic stop on U.S. 90 in Patterson.

As they approached the two men, Miller saw detectives and attempted to drive away from the area, Anslum said. A detective observed Miller throw a bag of crack cocaine out of the vehicle, the sheriff said.

Miller was detained. The K-9 Unit was deployed on the vehicle. K-9 Buddy indicated that the odor of narcotics was present on the vehicle. Detectives conducted a search of the car and found a razor blade used to cut the crack cocaine, Anslum said.

Miller and Clark were booked into parish jail. Miller was released on $5,000 bail. Bail for Clark is set at $30,750.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 41 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Gary Vining, 49, of Venus Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:05 a.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery.

—Donald Vining, 75, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:05 a.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery.

—Cody Vining, 21, of Venus Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:05 a.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery.

—Wynn Whitehurst, 42, of Joey Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace fighting.

Deputies responded to a report of a fight that occurred near the intersection of Southeast Boulevard and Saturn Road in Bayou Vista. The deputy found that Whitehurst engaged in an argument with Donald Vining, Anslum said.

The argument escalated into a physical encounter between the four people during which Gary Vining, Donald Vining and Cody Vining struck Whitehurst, Anslum said. All four suspects were released on summonses to appear in court May 30.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 35 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Renea K. Wilson, 39, of Snead Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Sixth Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Wilson was identified as one of the parties involved. Wilson was allegedly in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Wilson was jailed.

—Edward J. Breaux, 36, of Katie Court in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension and failure to yield.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to a crash. Officers arrived, and Breaux was identified as a driver of one of the vehicles. Police found evidence placing Breaux at fault for the crash, Blair said.

Breaux also had a suspended driver’s license. Breaux was jailed.

—Dustin C. Lennep, 41, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. Lennep was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Lennep was jailed.

—Kacy L. Bonin, 32, of Nevada Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Nevada Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Bonin was identified. Bonin was in an intoxicated state and in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Bonin was jailed.

—Jeremy McCollough, 38, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:34 p.m. Thursday on charges of DWI first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in regard to a vehicle suspected of being operated in an erratic manner. A description of the vehicle was obtained. When officers arrived, they located the suspected vehicle in the area.

A stop was initiated, and McCollough was identified as the driver. McCollough was in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Police suspect he was under the influence of narcotics. McCollough registered 0.000 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test.

McCollough submitted to blood analysis, which is pending. McCollough was jailed.

—Kahnie Gaudet, 47, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Thursday on a charge of violation of a protective order.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Railroad Avenue in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Gaudet was identified as one of the parties involved. Gaudet had a protective order prohibiting her from being at the home, Blair said. Gaudet was jailed.

—Robert C. Henson, 43, of Olive Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 2:39 a.m. Friday on a charge of DWI first offense.

Patrol officers located a vehicle in the area of La. 182 with a flat tire. Officers made contact with the driver, who was sleeping behind the wheel. Henson was identified as the driver, Blair said.

Henson was in an intoxicated state and refused a field sobriety test, Blair said. Henson also refused a chemical test at the jail. Henson was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Tanner Scarbrough, 18, of Bayou Black Drive in Houma, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with two counts of illegal possession of a stolen firearm and illegal supplying of a felon with a firearm. No bail was set yet.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.