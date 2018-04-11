Sheriff: Suspect struck victim with hand

A 20-year-old Patterson man was booked into St. Mary Parish jail Tuesday after allegedly threatening another man while holding a wooden baton and then striking the victim in the face with his hand, Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Sean Stewart Jr., 20, of Joey Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10 p.m. Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault, simple battery and criminal trespass.

The narcotics section K-9 Unit responded to a call for service regarding a complaint of a dog running loose on Joey Street in Patterson. During the investigation, the detective found evidence that Stewart entered onto private property, confronted another man, made threatening remarks while holding a wooden baton and then struck the man in the face with his hand, Anslum said.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 47 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Herman Delco, 35, of Odile Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of violation of a parish ordinance prohibiting burning trash in a residential area.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a fire in the Amelia area. The deputy found that Delco was burning tires in the residential area, Anslum said. Delco was released on a summons to appear in court July 11.

—Rebecca Corbett, 41, of Levee Highway in Pierre Part, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear for a drug court status conference and failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court.

A deputy located Corbett on the warrant at a business on Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista. Corbett was transported to parish jail for booking. Bail was set at $100,000.

—Daniel Sonnier, 26, of Mildred Street in Franklin, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Ashley Adams, 34, of Mildred Street in Franklin, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone, possession of marijuana, transactions involving illicit drug proceeds, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

St. Mary Sheriff’s narcotics section detectives and members of the Morgan City Police Department conducted a search warrant at Adams’ and Sonnier’s home. Detectives located methamphetamine, marijuana, an oxycodone pill, $146 in cash, a glass pipe, plastic baggies and other items of paraphernalia related to illegal drug activity, Anslum said.

Detectives also found evidence that Adams was selling the methamphetamine, Anslum said. The home is within 2,000 feet of a school. Adams and Sonnier were jailed with no bail set.

—Trovon McDaniel, 31, of West Main Street in Houma, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect of family.

Narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop just off of U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista. Detectives identified a passenger in the vehicle as McDaniel and located the active warrant for his arrest. McDaniel was jailed with bail set at $7,099.

Stewart was booked into parish jail and then released on $5,000 bail.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 65 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Joseph G. Soto, 31, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday on three warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine.

—Kristin Hamilton, 29, of Bayou Boeuf Road in Amelia, was arrested at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday on warrants charging her with failure to appear to pay a fine and probation violation.

—Meghan L. Cheramie, 26, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with improper supervision of a minor child.

Soto, Hamilton and Cheramie were located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on city court warrants. All three were jailed.

—Carol Means, 67, of Elk Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging her with obstruction of a public passage way and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

Means was located and arrested in the area of Elk Street on active arrest warrants held by the Morgan City Police. The warrants stem from a March 14 investigation when Means allegedly got into her vehicle and operated it in a careless manner blocking the roadway preventing the victim from traveling, Blair said.

The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Means’ arrest. Means was jailed.

—Megan R. Gaudet, 26, of Parro Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear to pay a fine and on charges of driving under suspension and failure to yield.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Fourth and Greenwood streets in regard to a crash. Officers arrived when Gaudet was identified as a driver of one of the vehicles involved. Police found evidence that Gaudet had failed to yield, causing the crash, Blair said.

Gaudet also had a suspended driver’s license and had an arrest warrant through city court, Blair said. Gaudet was jailed.

—Passion M. Harris, 21, of Patton Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear to pay a probation fee.

Harris was located and arrested in the area of Patton Street on a city court warrant. Harris was jailed.

—Tommy L. Harding, 29, of Friendship Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. Harding was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Harding was jailed.

—Quentin K. Henry, 31, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial. Henry was located and arrested in the area of Eighth Street on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Henry was jailed.

—Kenneth J. Scott III, 19, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana and on a charge of driving under suspension.

Patrol officers initiated a stop on a vehicle operating in an erratic manner in the area of La. 182. Scott was identified as the driver. Scott had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant for his arrest, Blair said.

The warrant stems from an Aug. 24, 2017, narcotics investigation when Scott was allegedly found to be in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. The investigation continued, and a warrant was prepared for Scott’s arrest. Scott was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Capt. Clyde Phillips reported no arrests.