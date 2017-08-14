Sheriff: Suspect put gun to woman's head

A 41-year-old Amelia man was charged with aggravated battery Monday after he put a handgun to a woman’s head while they were riding in a vehicle, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Larry Shelton Jr., 41, of Beadle Street in Amelia, was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Monday on a charge of aggravated battery.

Deputies investigating a report of a battery in Amelia collected evidence that Shelton pointed a handgun at a woman while the two of them were riding in a vehicle, Hebert said. Shelton was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Hebert reported responding to 139 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Jonathan Scott, 46, of South Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:38 a.m. Friday on charges of speeding and operating a vehicle without insurance.

A deputy in the Berwick area observed a vehicle traveling 46 mph in a posted 30 mph zone on La. 182. The deputy made contact with the driver, Scott, and found that he was operating the vehicle without insurance, Hebert said. Scott was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 23.

—Amie Dillion, 27, of Anita Drive in Lake Charles, was arrested at 12:51 a.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension and unlit license plate.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 90 after observing a vehicle without an illuminated license plate. The deputy found that Dillion, the driver, was operating the vehicle with a suspended license. Dillion was jailed and then released on $1,250 bail.

—Troy Giroir, 47, of Teche Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. Saturday on a charge of simple assault.

A deputy responded to two separate reports of a disturbance at a home on Teche Road in Bayou Vista.

The deputy found evidence that Giroir threatened bodily harm to a male victim during an argument, Hebert said. Giroir was jailed and then released on $1,000 bail.

—Dustin Burch, 23, of Hendricks Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:49 a.m. Saturday on charges of misdemeanor theft of goods, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and on warrants for failure to appear on the charge of criminal trespassing, failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle while license is suspended and no seat belt.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a local business for a shoplifting complaint. The deputy spoke with store personnel and found evidence that Burch concealed items on him, Hebert said.

While conducting a search of Burch, deputies located marijuana, methamphetamine and items used as drug paraphernalia in a cigarette pack belonging to Burch, the sheriff said. Burch was jailed with no bail set.

—Wayne White Jr., 48, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 10:59 a.m. Saturday on charges of red light violation, possession of marijuana and warrants for failure to appear on the charge of simple criminal damage to property and failure to appear on the charge of DWI first offense.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to stop at a stoplight on U.S. 90. The deputy made contact with the driver, White, who gave consent to search the vehicle, where suspected marijuana was located. After a warrants check, it was found White also held active warrants. White was jailed with bail set at $8,250.

—Bethany Mecom, 25, of St. Lucy Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension and no insurance.

A deputy patrolling Amelia responded to a complaint of a reckless driver. The deputy observed the suspect vehicle traveling on the U.S. 90 bridge in Morgan City. While attempting to stop the vehicle, the deputy observed the driver cross onto the shoulder of the road.

During the stop, the deputy found that the driver, Mecom, was operating the vehicle with a suspended license and without insurance, Hebert said. Mecom was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 23.

—Gia Dardeau, 33, of Toups Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:26 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft of goods. A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista.

The deputy spoke with store security personnel and collected evidence that Dardeau concealed items in her purse, Hebert said. Dardeau was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 23.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 106 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Tommy D. Donati II, 35, of Carter Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Friday on a warrant for probation violation.

Donati was located and arrested in the area of Federal Avenue on active warrants for Louisiana Probation and Parole. Donati was jailed.

—Shane Granger, 29, of Chetta Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:55 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and no driver’s license.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Grizzaffi Street, and the passenger was not properly restrained. A stop was initiated, and Granger was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Granger was found not to possess a valid Louisiana driver’s license and was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. Granger was jailed.

—Kenney Delgado, 27, of Allison Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:17 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense, no driver’s license, improper lighting and improper equipment.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 with improper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Delgado was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Delgado was found to be in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. The vehicle he was operating was found to be equipped with improper equipment.

At the jail, Delgado registered 0.127 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Delgado was jailed.

—Lonnie J. Stratton Jr., 24, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A patrol officer working the Lake End Park security detail observed a vehicle parked in the area of the judges stand near La. 70. Stratton was identified as one of the occupants in that vehicle.

Stratton was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Stratton was jailed.

—Martin Luther Chatman Jr., 34, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1 a.m. Sunday on charges of flight from an officer, no insurance, improper lane usage, improper turning, license and registration required and disregard of traffic controls.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Veterans Boulevard, and the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign in the area. The vehicle also negotiated an improper turn and was also observed swerving from lane to lane crossing the center line.

According to reports, the officer activated their emergency lights to initiate a stop but the operator of the vehicle continued and failed to stop. A short chase ensued where the vehicle was observed running several more stop signs, Blair said.

The vehicle stopped in the area of Arenz Street at which time the operator, Chatman, was taken into custody. Chatman was jailed.

—Tayla Sullivan, 25, of Leesville Road in Medford, Indiana, was arrested at 9:11 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of diazepam, disturbing the peace intoxicated and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Maple Street in regard to a suspicious person. Officers arrived, and Sullivan was identified as the person.

Sullivan was found to be in an intoxicated state and jailed, Blair said. At the jail, police located suspected diazepam concealed on Sullivan for which she didn’t have a valid prescription, Blair said. Sullivan was jailed.

—Carr D. Coleman, 47, of Greenville Street in Raceland, was arrested at 3:58 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension and improper backing.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Maple Street in regard to a vehicle crash. Coleman was found to be one of the operators of the vehicles involved.

Coleman had a suspended driver’s license and was jailed, Blair said.

—Kenderick R. Howard, 38, of Fir Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Monday on charges of driving under suspension, improper turning, on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment and an Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 70 negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated, and Howard was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Howard had a suspended driver’s license and was also wanted on warrants. Howard was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Kerwin Johnson, 39, of La. 318 in Jeanerette, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. Friday on a Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear for felony revocation and a Louisiana Probation and Parole warrant charging him with a parole violation. Johnson was awaiting transfer to Vermilion Parish.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Robert Johnson Jr., 30, of First Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Friday on a charge of suspended driver’s license. Johnson was booked into jail and released on $1,000 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.