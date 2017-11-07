Sheriff: Suspect booked on drug charges after chase

A 32-year-old Morgan City man was booked on multiple drug charges after he fled from deputies on a motorcycle in Berwick, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Franklin Pearce III, 32, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Monday on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, resisting an officer by force, proper equipment required on a motor vehicle, improper lane usage, improper display of license plate, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute over 28 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of marijuana, on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of Schedule I drugs and a Morgan City police warrant charging him with possession of marijuana.

Narcotics detectives patrolling the Morgan City and Berwick area observed a vehicle with no side view mirrors and no visible license plate. Detectives also observed the vehicle crossing the centerline of the roadway on La. 182 and Frontage Road in Berwick.

Detectives initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the motorcycle failed to pull over, accelerating back onto La. 182 and then onto U.S. 90 where the vehicle traveled at a high rate of speed, the sheriff said. Detectives followed the motorcycle and observed the driver nearly collide with several other vehicles on the roadway.

Detectives stopped the motorcycle on U.S. 90 near Cotten Road. The driver, later identified as Pearce, fled on foot across the lanes of traffic. K-9 Buddy was deployed and apprehended Pearce, who was arrested for the traffic violations. Continuing the investigation, detectives developed information that Pearce was in possession of illegal drugs, Hebert said.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the motorcycle and located methamphetamine and marijuana. The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $2,800, Hebert said.

Pearce was also in possession of a small amount of cash suspected of being gained from the sale of illicit drugs. Several items of drug paraphernalia were also located during the investigation including a digital scale and plastic bags. Detectives also located the outstanding warrants for his arrest. Pearce was jailed with no bail set.

Hebert reported responding to 41 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Jessie Ellis, 28, of Prairie Road North in Franklin, was arrested at 6:28 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone.

—Willie Vallet, 50, of Verdun Lane in Verdunville, was arrested at 6:28 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Alfred Daniels Jr., 55, of Tiger Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 6:28 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives accompanied by Morgan City Police Department detectives and officers from the Franklin Police Department conducted a search warrant at a home on Verdun Lane.

Detectives found Ellis in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Detectives also found a pipe used for smoking crack cocaine in Vallet’s pocket and another pipe used for smoking crack cocaine near Daniels. Following the investigation, Ellis, Vallet and Daniels were released on summonses to appear in court Feb. 7, 2018.

—Scott Authement, 41, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

A deputy responded to the Amelia Belle Casino in reference to an illegal substance being located at the business.

The deputy spoke with security personnel and collected evidence that Authement dropped a small plastic bag of methamphetamine on the floor, Hebert said. Authement was booked into jail and later released after posting $1,000 bail.

—Dean Beranek, 31, of Burchfield Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace fighting and on a Morgan City Court warrant for failure to appear on a charge of reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

A deputy responded to a call for service about a disturbance in Amelia. While en route, the deputy observed a vehicle matching the description of one involved in the disturbance and stopped the pick-up truck just off La. 182 in Amelia.

The deputy identified the driver, Beranek, as one of the people involved in a confrontation, Hebert said. The deputy found evidence that Beranek struck a man in the face.

The deputy also located the active warrant for his arrest and transported him to parish jail. Beranek was released on $1,000 bail.

—Devon Marsh, 25, of Ciro Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 6:48 a.m. Monday on a charge of aggravated battery and on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy investigating a battery that occurred Sunday in Siracusaville located Marsh at his home. The deputy found evidence that Marsh repeatedly struck a woman in the head and face, Hebert said. The victim was treated for injuries at a local hospital. The deputy also located the active warrant for Marsh. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Bryan Roy II, 29, of Cross Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Monday on warrants charging him with theft and theft of goods. A corrections deputy transported Roy from the Calcasieu Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish jail. No bail is set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported the following arrests:

—Heather Welch, 26, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Monday on a warrant for the charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Welch was located and arrested in the area of Everett Street on an active warrant held by Morgan City Police. The warrant stems from an investigation conducted by patrol officers on Oct. 13, when officers observed a female acting in a suspicious manner in the area of Seventh Street.

Officers stopped and spoke with the woman, identified as Welch. Welch was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine to which she allegedly admitted that the illicit drug was destined to be sold. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Welch’s arrest. Welch was jailed.

—Wilbert Granger Jr., 65, of Joseph Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:36 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana, improper turning, and speeding.

Patrol officers initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle being operated in the area of Grizzaffi Street negotiate an improper turn. The vehicle was also observed in the area of La. 182 traveling at speeds of 70 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Granger was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Blair said that according to reports, Granger was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. Granger was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.